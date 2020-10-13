Balsam Hill partners with Nordstrom to create in-store artificial Christmas tree lots

Nordstrom Stores in New York City, Mall of America in Minnesota, California's South Coast Plaza and 19 other locations will showcase up to 20 different Balsam Hill trees including the new Fraser Fir, the most realistic artificial tree yet. The companies hope to inspire Nordstrom shoppers to delight in the holiday spirit by inspecting the trees, perusing a variety of lighting options, and asking questions of knowledgeable sales associates so they can order trees for free home delivery. Virtual and in-store tree events will be offered throughout the holiday season and will be shared through social media.

"This is the perfect partnership because our companies' commitment to our customers and focus on high quality merchandise is very similar," said Claire Magat, Chief People Officer and Head of Growth, Balsam Hill. "Christmas tree lovers across the country now have an opportunity to see our wide variety of realistic trees in person."

The Tree Lot will showcase how Balsam Hill trees mimic nature's colors with different shades of green depending on the species. For instance, Balsam Hill's Blue Spruce features blue-green needles while the Fraser Fir is multi-toned with dark green needle tips and silver undersides. The Vermont White Spruce features upward-sloping branches while the Norway Spruce presents a layered European look.

Featured trees come in a variety of shapes and sizes to reflect the shopper's personal style and brighten cozy apartments or grand ballrooms. Tree buyers can choose from pre-set lighting options or create customized effects.

About Balsam Brands

The flagship brand of US-headquartered Balsam Brands is Balsam Hill, renowned worldwide for its superbly crafted, lifelike Christmas Trees inspired by nature. Its exclusive True Needle™ Technology is modeled after real evergreen branches to beautifully replicate nature's design. Not only known for being lifelike, Balsam Hill's patented technology including Flip Tree™, Instant Evergreen™, Candlelight™ LED and Easy Plug™ make assembly easier than ever.

The company was founded in 2006 by Mac Harman, who was inspired to start Balsam Hill by a family member who was allergic to live trees but still wanted to create a festive atmosphere in his home during the holidays. When Mac's search for a lifelike artificial Christmas tree came up empty-handed, he created Balsam Hill to make highly realistic artificial trees.

Today, Balsam Hill creates inspired home décor for all seasons and occasions, including realistic artificial florals that capture the beauty of spring. As a community leader, Balsam Brands engages in a variety of civic activities that help strengthen families and support those in need.

SOURCE Balsam Hill