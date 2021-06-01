Balsamic Vinegar of Modena: 1000 Years of Heritage

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Balsamic Vinegar of Modena has a history as rich as its flavors, as was officially acknowledged in 2009 from the European Union through its recognition as a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI). This is a history that began over a millennium ago.

To this day, Original Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (Aceto Balsamico di Modena) is produced exclusively in the provinces of Modena and Reggio Emilia in northern Italy, from grape must that is cooked or concentrated and combined with wine vinegar.

Balsamic Vinegar of Modena: A Timeline

The practice of cooking grape musts can be traced back to the ancient Romans. The so-called sapum was used both as a medicinal product and in the kitchen as a sweetener and condiment. As far back as the 11th century, the production of this very particular vinegar was linked with Modena: over time it would become synonymous with the culture and history of a territory known for its unique pedoclimatic characteristics, as well as human knowledge and talent.

The PGI certification guarantees that the original, certified Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is made from grape must from seven specific Italian vines: Lambrusco, Sangiovese, Trebbiano, Albana, Ancellotta, Fortana, and Montuni. The product is matured for a minimum of 60 days, counted from the moment in which the grape must, wine vinegar, and 10-year-aged wine vinegar are mixed, following the recipes carefully kept and handed down by the producers, sent to processing and transferred into wooden casks and barrels. The product that rests in barrels for at least three years is labelled as "aged".

Following these processes is a rigorous chemical and sensory analysis, which certifies the product as either Balsamic Vinegar of Modena IGP or Balsamic Vinegar of Modena IGP Aged. Further requirements include the packaging, which must bear the words Aceto Balsamico di Modena, along with the Protected Geographical Indication. Producers associated with the Protection Consortium are permitted to display the Consortium logo on the label.

Throughout the years, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena has stood the test of time. Centuries upon centuries of tradition and attention to detail has resulted in a product of great versatility, able to harmonize and balance a wide variety of ingredients and preparations. Present on tables all over the world, in the kitchens of Michelin-starred chefs and those who every day seek taste and simplicity, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena remains one of the most important agri-food products of the European Union. In 1993, The Consortium of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena was founded in order to protect and further educate the world on this proud ambassador of its home territory.

The project "Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, the Original", focused on the US market and financed by the European Union, promotes the added value of the product, in terms of authenticity, safety, traceability, and labelling guaranteed by the European trademark protection and wants to enhance the competitiveness of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena in the United States.

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

SOURCE Balsamic Vinegar of Modena