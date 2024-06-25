Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI and Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PDO join forces in "The Land of Balsamico"

The two Consortia, which promise to safeguard and promote the two hallowed agri-foods, has tapped Chef Missy Robbins as their Chef Ambassador

MODENA, Italy, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Balsamic Vinegar of Modena & Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Consortia officially bring "The Land of Balsamico," a collaborative project that unites their shared goals and mission, to the US. The new venture aims to protect and promote both Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI and Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PDO concurrently. In addition, the two Consortia aspire to explore new market opportunities and continue to establish the image of the beloved Modenese duo at home and abroad.

A masterful interpreter of Italian cuisine, Chef Missy Robbins will serve as the initiative's Chef Ambassador. Robbins, who owns and helms celebrated Williamsburg restaurants Lilia and MISI , along with pasta and Italian specialty product line and boutique MISIPASTA , is a natural choice for the role. Her love of Italian culture began when she embarked on an excursion to Northern Italy, where she worked in several kitchens, from family-run rustic trattorias to Michelin-rated restaurants, and grew intimate with the country's products and cooking. Robbins quickly developed a long-lasting admiration for the simplicity, regional inspiration and innate focus on quality ingredients – including Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.

"I am honored to be the Chef Ambassador for Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI and Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PDO for 2024. I have devoted the last 20 + years of my career to studying the craft of Italian cooking, but more importantly to the protected products that make the cuisine so special and unique. I still remember my first visit to an acetaia, where these products are crafted. You can not understand the ingredient until you see it in full production and learn the history behind it."

Enrico Corsini, the President of the Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Consortium also serves as president of the newly-formed entity; Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Consortium President Mariangela Grosoli is Vice President.

"This debut project will focus on markets abroad in particular, where these products are greatly copied and imitated," notes Corsini. "Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is a protagonist of Made in Italy excellence on the world scene, and the United States is one of the countries with the highest export rate for this product; it thus becomes strategic for us to participate in initiatives like this one to increase education and protection around Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena."

Says Grosoli, "The US represents nearly 26% of our market, which demonstrates that its consumers appreciate and seek out authentic, Italian products like Balsamic Vinegar of Modena. This is an opportunity to endorse authenticity, to dialogue with others in the industry, and to convey the complexity and preciosity of the world of Balsamico, both from a historical point of view that sees centuries-old traditions at the heart of both PGI and PDO products, as well as an economic one with a market – specifically that of PGI – that produces around 100 million liters of product annually for a global turnover that reaches nearly a billion euros, with an export that exceeds the 90%."



Additional goals of the project include improving product placement through research and market studies; exploring potential export markets; and increasing marketing opportunities on a national, community, and international level. The Land of Balsamico also hopes to develop initiatives that reinforce economic competitiveness, promoting the online distribution of both Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI and Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PDO.

SOURCE Balsamic Vinegar of Modena