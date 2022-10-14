Balsamic Vinegar of Modena To Be Showcased at NYC Wine & Food Festival

The Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena Consortium will have a festival presence for its fifth consecutive year

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consortium of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena has announced its participation at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One for its fifth consecutive year (participating since 2017, with the only exception being 2020, when the Festival moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Taking place from October 13-16, 2022, the 15th annual Festival will be a star-studded, four-day event showcasing talent from the world's most renowned chefs, restaurants, wine & spirit producers, and culinary personalities.

The Consortium of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena will host marquee event activations and provide awareness for the authentic European product to food professionals and festival-goers. Through the Festival, the Consortium will work with emerging and pedigree chefs as partners and creators for Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.

Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, the original product from Emilia Romagna, one of Europe's most renowned culinary regions, will be one of the main sponsors of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Trade Day at Grand Tasting hosted by Wine Sptectator––which will take place at Hudson River Park's Pier 76 on Friday, October 14––as well as Peroni's Taste of Italy presented by Fratelli Beretta, hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli and Scott Conant with special guest Whoopi Goldberg on Friday, October 14 at Pier 86, Home of the Intrepid Museum. Below, please find more details about each of the events.

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Trade Day at Grand Tasting hosted by Wine Spectator

Date: Friday, October 14



Time: 12:00PM - 5:00PM



Location: Pier 76 - West 38th St & 12th Ave



NYCWFF's Signature Trade Day Event Description: An incredible day of networking with the industry's finest! Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits of NY, Wine Spectator, Food Network and NYCWFF invite beverage, industry, and media partners to come out to connect, explore, taste and network with the best of the best!

Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances

Date: Saturday, October 15 & Sunday, October 16

Time: 12:00PM - 5:00PM



Location: Pier 76 - West 38th & 12th Ave



NYCWFF's Signature Grand Tasting Event Description: A foodie wonderland, allowing consumers the chance to get up close and personal with the best brands in the food, beverage and entertainment industry. Consumers will have the opportunity to taste, sip and explore new, favorite, and up-and-coming brands showcasing their products and bringing their brands to life!

Events where Balsamic Vinegar of Modena will be the sponsor

- Date: Friday, October 14

- Time: 7:00PM - 10:00PM

- Event Description: Peroni's Taste of Italy presented by Fratelli Beretta hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli and Scott Conant with special guest Whoopi Goldberg

The presence at these events is a part of the ongoing project of the Consorzio Tutela Aceto Balsamico di Modena titled "Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, the Original." This campaign targets the U.S. market and is financed by the European Union with the aim of promoting the added value of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena in terms of authenticity, safety, traceability, and labeling, guaranteed by the European trademark protection.

The announcement also features a web portal www.originalbalsamicvinegar.eu and pages dedicated to the main social networks:

Facebook: @originalbalsamicvinegar

Instagram:@originalbalsamicvinegar

Twitter: @theoriginalbv

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

