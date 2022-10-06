Balsamic Vinegar of Modena to Launch Original Balsamic Week in Los Angeles

The Consortium of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena has announced the launch of the first Original Balsamic Week in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Balsamic Week will kick off in Los Angeles on October 31st and run through November 6th. With more than 20 restaurant partners, the collaboration will give foodies and Italophiles the opportunity to experience Balsamic Vinegar of Modena in new and unexpected ways. Each restaurant, both international and Italian, will provide samples with the goal of educating diners about the product's history and its organoleptic qualities. The Original Balsamic Week will also allow restaurant chefs to use their creativity to develop original recipes that will be voted on via the restaurants' social channels.

"The Original Balsamic Week will give the Consortium of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena the opportunity to continue to leave its mark within the U.S. food & wine industry as an authentic European product," remarked Federico Desimoni, General Manager of the Consortium of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena. "In addition, the Original Balsamic Week will open doors to new partnerships, allowing the Consortium to collaborate with new and reputable chefs and creators for Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, presenting the product to foodies through their traditional, contemporary and innovative recipes. Modena is where Balsamic Vinegar has been known for centuries, and we want to share our culture with the USA."

The Original Balsamic Week is part of the project "Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, the Original", focused on the US market and financed by the European Union, to promote the added value of the Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, in terms of authenticity, safety, traceability, and labeling guaranteed by the European trademark protection. The campaign aims to enhance the competitiveness of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena across the United States.

