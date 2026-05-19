Balt Expands Irvine Operations, Reinforcing Long-Term U.S. Growth Strategy

Expansion expected to drive continued manufacturing, innovation, and high-skilled job growth in Irvine.

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Balt, a global neurovascular medical device company specializing in stroke treatment technologies, is continuing to expand its manufacturing and research operations in the City of Irvine with the opening of its second local facility as part of the company's broader long-term U.S. growth strategy.

Balt Group's second U.S. manufacturing facility opened in Irvine on May 12, marking a $400M Investment commitment that will create 700 additional jobs by 2030. Image courtesy of Balt Group.

Balt commemorated the opening of its second Irvine facility on May 12, marking another milestone in the company's continued investment in the City and further strengthening Irvine's position as a premier destination for life sciences innovation and advanced manufacturing.

The Irvine expansion is part of Balt's previously announced multi-year U.S. investment strategy, which includes more than $400 million in planned investments between 2026 and 2030 to support manufacturing, infrastructure, research and development, clinical trials, and commercial operations. A significant portion of that growth strategy will support the company's continued expansion in Irvine, including projected workforce growth to approximately 1,200 U.S. employees by 2030.

"Balt's growth in Irvine is a testament to our City's dynamic ecosystem," said Mayor Larry Agran. "This expansion validates Irvine's status as a global leader in healthcare innovation and medical technology. In addition, Balt's proximity to research, development, and manufacturing teams accelerates the transfer of ideas and the development of life-changing medical devices, saving lives around the world."

Balt's announcement represents one of the latest major international investments contributing to Irvine's continued economic momentum and global reputation as a center for business growth and technological advancement.

"Balt's investment reflects Irvine's strength as a global center for life sciences innovation, advanced manufacturing, and high-skilled job creation," said Karin Koch, Director of Economic Development at the City of Irvine. "The City is proud to support companies like Balt that are advancing groundbreaking medical technologies while creating meaningful economic opportunity for our community and region."

Founded in France nearly five decades ago, Balt established its U.S. presence in Irvine in 2016 and has since expanded rapidly. Today, the company employs approximately 450 people locally and operates a growing manufacturing and R&D hub supporting the production of advanced technologies used to treat ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke and other vascular conditions.

Balt's Irvine campus is projected to grow to approximately 85,000 square feet as part of the company's long-term expansion plans and serves as a key center for manufacturing, engineering, and innovation within its global operations.

"Over the past decade, Irvine has played a central role in Balt's growth in the United States," said Pascal Girin, CEO of Balt. "The opening of our second Irvine facility reflects our strong commitment to the U.S. market and our continued investment in Irvine as we expand our manufacturing and innovation capabilities. We are excited about what's ahead, as this is only the beginning of Balt's next phase of growth in the region."

Balt currently operates in more than 70 countries worldwide and employs more than 1,000 people globally. The company is primarily focused on neurointerventional technologies designed to improve outcomes for patients suffering from stroke and other neurovascular diseases. Balt's physician-inspired portfolio includes minimally invasive devices such as stents, catheters, coils, and embolization technologies used by clinicians globally.

"As we continue expanding our manufacturing and innovation capabilities, we are proud to deepen our commitment to a city that offers exceptional talent, a strong business environment, and a thriving ecosystem for medical technology innovation", said Fred Gunderman, President of Balt USA.

The City of Irvine continues to attract leading companies across healthcare, medical technology, and advanced manufacturing sectors due to its highly educated workforce, innovative ecosystem, and strategic access to Southern California's business and research institutions.

About the City of Irvine: Since its incorporation in 1971, Irvine has become a nationally recognized city, with a population of 317,652 that spans 66 square miles and is recognized as one of America's safest and most successful master-planned urban communities. Top-rated educational institutions, an enterprising business atmosphere, sound environmental stewardship, and respect for diversity all contribute to Irvine's enviable quality of life. This family-friendly city features more than 16,000 acres of parks, sports fields and dedicated open space and is the home of the Great Park. For more information, please visit: cityofirvine.gov.

About Balt: Since it was established in 1977, Balt has worked with interventional physicians to develop devices to treat complex life-threatening neurovascular conditions such as ischemic strokes, aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations. A pioneer in the neurovascular field, Balt designs, manufactures, and distributes the broadest portfolio of products in the neurovascular space and is focused on expanding its geographic reach. For more information, please visit: baltgroup.com

SOURCE City of Irvine and Balt Group