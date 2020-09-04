Baltimore Convention Center & Projection Debut Virtual Studio for IAEE CEM Week

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Projection, a national audiovisual company, in partnership with the Baltimore Convention Center launched a week of programming in support of IAEE's CEM week, held Aug. 24-28, 2020.

"The meetings and events industry is currently a rapidly changing landscape. Having tools that offer the ability to pivot and easily meet new challenges is imperative for the continuation of business. Our partnership with Projection allowed us to quickly rise to the occasion with IAEE's Baltimore CEM Week. The Baltimore Convention Center's new virtual studio brought attendees into our facility and offered a bird's-eye view tour of our tourist hot spots, keeping Baltimore top-of-mind for all involved," said Peggy Daidakis, Executive Director — Baltimore Convention Center.

For the IAEE CEM program, Projection and the Center team worked closely with its services partners Centerplate, Edlen Electric, and M.C. Dean, Inc. to record presentations and to produce live programming that was broadcast during the weeklong virtual meeting.

"Our CEM Week partners at the Baltimore Convention Center and Visit Baltimore fully embraced our virtual program goal to infuse their city's products, services and hospitality. From the Projection virtual studio at the Center, students were provided with videos, a drone tour of the city, an inside peek at how the Center is operating and more. While the event was virtual, the partnership showcased the great City of Baltimore in a unique way and we appreciate their community support," said Marsha Flanagan, M.Ed, IAEE VP of Learning Experiences.

As the meeting industry considers what the resumption of live meetings and events will look like, the BCC studio demonstrated the capabilities that will be necessary to seamlessly support presentation content that originates from the venue during an event and reaches an external, virtual meeting audience.

The Baltimore Convention Center Studio is capable of hosting in-person presenters, panels, and virtual participants. The studio includes turn-key, television-quality broadcast tools for graphics, video, and lighting. Projection offers safe and socially distanced production services to deliver successful virtual and hybrid presentations.

About Projection

Projection is a privately held national audiovisual company with numerous convention center contracts throughout the U.S., including the Baltimore Convention. Projection offers total presentation solutions for conventions, meetings, and professional events. Projection's services include audiovisual equipment, computers, custom stage designs, production management for general sessions, digital signage, webcasting services, virtual and hybrid productions, conference recording and much more. For more information about The Projection Difference, visit www.projection.com.

About the Baltimore Convention Center

The Baltimore Convention Center is the premier location in the Mid-Atlantic for organizations to host conventions, meetings, luncheons and other activities large and small. The four-level Center boasts seven exhibition halls providing a total of 300,000 square feet, 50 meeting rooms with a total of 85,000 square feet and the largest ballroom in the state of Maryland, totaling over 36,000 square feet. The Center is conveniently located off of Interstates 83 and 295 in the revitalized downtown area and is surrounded by several major hotels and tourist attractions all within walking distance. For more information, visit www.bccenter.org.

