Baltimore Entrepreneurs Invited to "Step Inside" EO for a Day of Real Stories, Big Ideas, and Raw Leadership Lessons

Free EO Day Pass & EOx Speaker Series event explores growth, resilience, and the truth behind entrepreneurship

BALTIMORE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when you build a company while battling cancer—or try to unify two cultures after a high-stakes acquisition? Baltimore-area business owners and founders are invited to hear the answers firsthand at the upcoming EO Day Pass + EOx Speaker Series, hosted by the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) Baltimore Chapter on Thursday, November 13.

The free event, held at The Pendry Baltimore's Waterfront Room, offers a rare inside look at how EO supports entrepreneurs through candid storytelling, peer-to-peer learning, and a thriving local community.

The EO Baltimore Chapter offers local business owners a free 'EO Day Pass' to discover the value of peer-to-peer learning, inspiration and support.

One featured speaker is Mickie Kennedy, founder of eReleases, who will share his deeply personal journey navigating prostate cancer while leading a business. "When your body breaks down, your creativity doesn't have to," says Kennedy, whose writing during treatment led to Glandscapes, winner of the 2025 Button Poetry Chapbook Award. "Being vulnerable with my team wasn't weakness—it was the doorway to deeper trust."

Also speaking is Gina Forringer, founder of Environmental Research Group, who reflects on the hard-won lessons from a recent company acquisition. "You're not just merging operations—you're rewriting identity. The hardest part wasn't legal or financial—it was cultural," she says.

"The EO experience is built around these kinds of honest, behind-the-scenes stories," says Shannon Roberts, EO Baltimore's Learning Chair. "You won't just hear how people succeeded—you'll hear what they had to survive to get there."

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 1:45 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: The Pendry Baltimore, Waterfront Room

Post-Event Speaker Social: EO House nearby on Thames St.

About EO Baltimore:

Part of the global Entrepreneurs' Organization network, EO Baltimore connects local business leaders who run companies with at least $1M in revenue (or $250K+ through EO Accelerator). With over 18,000 members across 75 countries, EO helps entrepreneurs grow stronger businesses—and richer personal lives—through curated forums, learning events, and transformational experiences.

"This event is an invitation," says EO Baltimore President Kathleen Clem. "If you've ever wondered what it's like to be part of a community that values vulnerability, courage, and connection, this is your chance."

Space is limited. Registration required by Thursday, November 6 at eobaltimore.org/events-calendar/eo-day-pass to receive full event details.

Contact: Donna Weitz, [email protected], eobaltimore.org, 410-804-0855

SOURCE Entrepreneurs' Organization Baltimore