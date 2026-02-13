Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Celebrates 25 Years of Hospitality Excellence

BALTIMORE, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baltimore Marriott Waterfront is proud to announce its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century as a cornerstone of hospitality on Baltimore's iconic Inner Harbor. Since opening in 2001, the hotel has welcomed millions of guests, hosted world-class meetings and events, and served as a vibrant hub for both travelers and the local community.

An aerial view of the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel Baltimore’s Inner Harbor waterfront

To celebrate this milestone, the hotel will launch a year-long campaign, "25 Years on the Waterfront: Baltimore Built, World Welcoming," featuring special events, community activations, and exclusive experiences that honor its legacy and look toward the future.

Highlights of the Anniversary Year Include:

Kickoff Celebration in February 18, 2026, 3:00PM : A ribbon-cutting ceremony and lobby exhibit showcasing a year-long activation.





A ribbon-cutting ceremony and lobby exhibit showcasing a year-long activation. Signature Experiences: Monthly activations tied to Baltimore traditions, including Sail 250-themed events, waterfront cleanups, and local artist showcases.





Monthly activations tied to Baltimore traditions, including Sail 250-themed events, waterfront cleanups, and local artist showcases. Culinary Features: Limited-edition menus and cocktails inspired by the hotel's heritage and Baltimore's vibrant food scene.





Limited-edition menus and cocktails inspired by the hotel's heritage and Baltimore's vibrant food scene. Community Engagement: "25 Acts of Service" initiative supporting local nonprofits and sustainability efforts along the Inner Harbor.

"Baltimore Marriott Waterfront has been more than a hotel—it's been a gathering place for celebrations, business breakthroughs, and authentic Baltimore experiences," said Terry Donahue, General Manager of Baltimore Marriott Waterfront. "As we celebrate 25 years, we're honoring our past while creating new memories for the next generation of guests."

The hotel's anniversary campaign will run throughout 2026, culminating in a holiday celebration that reflects Baltimore's unique traditions. Guests and locals are invited to follow the journey on social media using #BMWaterfront25 and join in the festivities.

For more information on upcoming events and offers, visit www.baltimoremarriottwaterfront.com

About Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

Located in the heart of Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront offers stunning waterfront views, award-winning service, and versatile event spaces. Recognized as Marriott Hotels' Full-Service Hotel of the Year (2025) and recipient of multiple Stella Awards, the property continues to set the standard for hospitality excellence in the region.

SOURCE Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel