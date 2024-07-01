Baltimore News Legend Dr. Frances Murphy Draper to Receive Featherstone Changemaker Award

BALTIMORE, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation, an award-winning nonprofit, announces Dr. Frances Murphy Draper, CEO and publisher, The AFRO-American Newspapers, as this year's Featherstone Changemaker Award recipient. This prestigious prize recognizes an influential leader who drives social change and makes a positive impact in the community.

Draper, known by the nickname "Toni," will be honored on August 9, 2024 during the Featherstone Awards Ceremony , an annual event that showcases Baltimore's most promising youth and promotes academic equity in higher education. During the Awards ceremony, twenty seven exceptional students will receive Featherstone College Scholarships to attend Coppin State University, Morgan State University, The University of Baltimore and other institutions.

WJZ-13 CBS News Baltimore Reporter Janay Reece will emcee the awards ceremony. The lineup includes:

Pablo Adrián Arrocha Olabuenaga , head of community affairs, Consular Section of the Embassy of Mexico

, head of community affairs, Consular Section of the Travis E. Mitchell , senior vice president and chief content officer, Maryland Public Television

, senior vice president and chief content officer, Kurt L. Schmoke , president, The University of Baltimore

president, Kerry R. Watson, Jr. , executive vice president, public affairs, Baltimore Orioles

"Dr. Draper is an iconic Baltimore trailblazer whose professional accomplishments, leadership and influence uphold the highest standards of excellence," said Tameka Brown, executive director, William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation. "She's lauded as an influential business leader and a role model for our Featherstone Scholars."

Earlier this year, Draper received The First Citizen Award, the State of Maryland's highest honor given by the Senate. In 2023, The Baltimore Business Journal named Draper a "Power 10 CEO." For more than 131 years, the AFRO has been on the forefront of bringing vital information to communities.

"I am humbled and honored to receive the Featherstone Foundation's 2024 Changemaker Award," said Dr. Frances Murphy Draper, CEO and publisher, The AFRO-American Newspapers. "Congratulations to the scholarship awardees who are our future leaders and change makers."

Draper holds a bachelor's degree in Spanish from Morgan State University where she also served on the university's Board of Regents for 25 years. She holds a Master's degree in education from Johns Hopkins University; a master's degree in pastoral counseling from Loyola University Maryland, and a master's degree in business administration from The University of Baltimore. Draper also holds a doctorate in leadership from the United Theological Seminary.

The event will take place on August 9, 2024 at The University of Baltimore. Learn more .

