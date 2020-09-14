Baltimore Police Department Takes Bold Steps to Modernize Training and Compliance with the Acadis Readiness Suite

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envisage Technologies, the world's leader in training and compliance software created exclusively for public safety agencies, announced today that the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) selected the Acadis Readiness Suite to help them transform their training and compliance.

"Policy and plans by themselves do not translate into action every single time. Training is a key element of supporting our officers in implementing sweeping reforms on use of force, community policing, and other critical topics," said Danny Murphy, Baltimore Police Department. "Acadis is a major building block in our effort to create a comprehensive digital ecosystem for the Baltimore Police Department. With this comprehensive software, we'll be able to more effectively manage the complexities of our training and related compliance for our community."

Following the BPD's cloud-based software investments in Axon for RMS and WorkDay for HR, Acadis will support legally defensible training and certification records for approximately 3,000 police officers and staff across all departments of the BPD. Not only will it support the department in tracking training and certifications, but it will also help the department support progressive initiatives like the EPIC (Ethical Policing is Courageous) program.

"Baltimore's dedication to using technology to improve service and transparency is heartening. Acadis is a key acquisition for BPD's goal of building a functional digital ecosystem. Baltimore PD is taking advantage of nearly all of Acadis' twenty-two scalable modules to support their training and compliance teams. It will be exciting to see what can be accomplished by such a committed and innovative team that is dedicated to reform," said Envisage Technologies Founder and CEO, Ari Vidali.

The Acadis Readiness Suite allows an agency to quickly and easily build an accurate, detailed training record of every member of your team that covers every move from basic training to retirement. Tests (even observed ones like firearms or driving), grades, transcripts, and certifications can all be captured in Acadis to help automate and track lifelong learning. To learn more about the Acadis Readiness Suite, go to info.acadis.com.

About Envisage Technologies

Envisage Technologies is the world's leader in software solutions for first responders. Our Acadis Readiness Suite is the only comprehensive solution built exclusively for the exacting needs of public safety leaders, with particular focus on training, compliance, case management, professional development, legal defensibility, and public accountability. FirstForward is the ultimate career management platform for public safety professionals focused on managing their careers, relationships, and the particular challenges faced by first responders. Our customers include federal agencies, law enforcement organizations, military commands, and many state and local public safety organizations. For more information, please see www.envisagenow.com

About the Acadis Readiness Suite

The Acadis Readiness Suite is designed to make certain that our public safety and military professionals are trained, equipped and ready to respond. Acadis measures readiness by automating complex, high-risk training and compliance operations. Acadis increases the accuracy and effectiveness across every level of critical incident response by consolidating information about personnel and resources. The modular system enables organizations to implement functionality where needed to support the entire compliance life-cycle. Acadis embodies a single, powerful idea: To make certain our first responders come home alive. See www.acadis.com for more information.

