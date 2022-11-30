Baltimore Resident and Morgan State University Philosopher's Obamanomics and Francisconomics Among Winning Books at Milano International Literary Awards 2022

BALTIMORE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THE MILANO INTERNATIONAL LITERARY AWARDS 2022 JURY SELECTED DR. ZEKEH GBOTOKUMA AS THE SECOND PLACE WINNER OF THE TOP CATEGORY for his 505-page non-fiction book, OBAMANOMICS AND FRANCISCONOMICS: A Call for Poverty Alleviation, Fairness and, and Welfare (Europe Books, 2022). 'Obamanomics' and 'Francisconomics' are neologisms that mean Obama economics and Francis economics. The book combines the experience and life of President Obama and Pope Francis, two leaders belonging to two different worlds but so similar in some respects with the current economy. Their shared concerns about inequalities have led them to reject 'trickle-down economics' and 'the globalization of indifference' towards the vulnerable population groups. To this end, Obama and Francis propose a critical economics theory, so to speak. Obamanomics is a 'middle-class economics' characterized by the notions of 'care,' 'fair share' and 'fair shot.' Francisconomics is a Gospel-based economics that is consistent with the Catholic Social thought and the ideal of "Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity." Both economics are rooted in the biblical notions of "My Brother's Keeper" and 'good Samaritanism.' They are committed to the green economy in an effort to rescue the planet from destruction, consistent with the UN Global Goals and Paris Accord. The book makes the reader reflect on how much the future and sustainability depend on Obama's and Francis' ability to produce more leaders than followers. These leaders are "the relay race which is human progress" (Obama). The book is dedicated to the Obama Foundation's 'new Obamas;' The Economy of Francesco, Laudato Si' Circles; the UN Development Program; the Poor People's Campaign, and Greta Thunberg.

Dr. Zekeh Gbotokuma's Award Acceptance Speech. He spoke mostly in Italian with a few words in English. A pleasant surprise by a honoree from the USA who happened to study in Rome, Italy. He is committed to promoting global competency through multilingualism. Standing next to Milano International Literary Awards 2022 Poster in Front of the Sala Borozzi of the Istituto dei Ciechi, Author Zekeh Gbotokuma Displays a Copy of His Award-Winning Book, "OBAMANOMICS AND FRANCISCONOMICS" Before the Beginning of the Gran Gala and Awards Ceremony. Pegasus Cultural Association Staff - the Awards Organizers - and Distinguished Members of MILAN INTERNATIONAL LITERARY AWARDS 2022

The 2nd Place Winner received "a prestigious Plaque" and a symbolic monetary prize. The Gran Gala for the Awards Ceremony took place on November 26, 2022 at the prestigious Barozzi Room of the Istituto dei Ciechi. Numerous personalities from the world of literature and television journalism attendedthe event. The author dedicates the Prize to OBAMANOMICS AND FRANCISCONOMICS readers and bibliophiles. The book is available from the Publisher, Amazon, and European and North American bookstores.

Link to Acceptance Speech:

https://www.facebook.com/1290268059/videos/1678265039237379/

The Award was Dr. Roberto Sarra's idea. The Italian writer's "intent was to create a "Cultural Chic" event that combines the Italian and European literature with contemporary dynamism, which only a city like Milan, an international crossroads of culture, fashion,, and life[style] could conceive. Milan International is therefore proposed as a popular award open to all, precisely to give space to neophytes and emerging artists while at the same time celebrates the personalities who have made the Italian and international literary tradition great." (Pegasus Association, Prize Organizer). Grazie! Thanks! Merci! Gracias! Danke! Obrigado! Xie xie! Asanti! Botondi!

DR. ZEKEH S. GBOTOKUMA is a Congolese-American philosopher and multilingual lexicographer. He earned a Doctorate in Philosophy from Gregorian University, a post-doctoral Diploma in International Studies from the Italian Society for International Organization, a BA in Theology from Pontifical Urban University, all in Rome, Italy. He is an Associate Professor of Philosophy at Morgan State University, from which he received the Dr. Sandye Jean McIntyre, II International Award 2008 for his "extraordinary commitment to international understanding." He is the Founder of Polyglots in Action for Diversity, Inc. (PAD), one of Afrimpact Magazine's Influential People Awards 2021 recipients, and one of "the Key Figures in the African Intellectual Revolution" (QUORA). He is the author of numerous publications, including, among others, A Polyglot Pocket Dictionary of Lingala, English, French, and Italian (2016); Global Safari (2015) and A Pan-African Encyclopedia (2003).

