Baltimore Urban Gardening with Students Hosts Youth Farmer's Market

BALTIMORE, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baltimore Urban Gardening with Students (BUGS), a program operated by The Crossroads School, a Living Classrooms Foundation Charter School, is excited to announce its 26th Annual Youth Farmer's Market taking place on Saturday, May 18th, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Crossroads School, 802 S. Caroline St, Baltimore. This event highlights the educational integration of urban gardening, farming, and financial literacy, where students from the BUGS program will operate the entire market. Attendees can purchase fresh produce, eggs, seedlings, handcrafted items, and freshly made food, all cultivated and created by the students.

Jacob Prosnit, Director at The Crossroads School, remarked, "Our Youth Farmer's Market provides an important opportunity for students to apply their learning in a practical environment, engaging with the community while developing financial and entrepreneurial skills."

The market will feature:

Freshly harvested produce, eggs, honey, herbs, and seedlings for gardening enthusiasts.

A variety of goods are handcrafted by students, including jewelry, candles, and soap.

Fresh homemade food options are prepared by the students.

This event represents a key part of Living Classrooms Foundation's mission to enhance Baltimore's youth's personal, academic, and social development through hands-on learning programs. The community is encouraged to support our local young people by enjoying the harvest and engaging with Baltimore's future agriculturists and entrepreneurs.

The Crossroads School is a tuition-free, public charter school that provides an exceptional education to 162 students in grades 6-8 at the Edward St. John Learning and Teaching Center on our East Harbor Campus. We are dedicated to fostering an educational community that supports whole-child development and prepares students for success beyond the classroom.

About Living Classrooms Foundation:

Living Classrooms Foundation is a non-profit organization that strengthens communities and inspires children, youth, and adults to achieve their potential through hands-on education, workforce development, community safety, and health and wellness programs that use urban, natural, and maritime resources as living classrooms.

About BUGS Program:

About Baltimore Urban Gardening with Students (BUGS) The BUGS program, part of the Living Classrooms Foundation, focuses on helping children in grades 6-8 from low-income families to achieve better academic outcomes and increase their environmental awareness, nutritional knowledge, and personal wellness through hands-on learning experiences in urban gardening, job skills, and entrepreneurship.

