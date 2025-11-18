Baltimore Women's Giving Circle Marks 25 Years of Collective Philanthropy, Granting Nearly $9 Million to Empower Women and Families

What began with 52 women and a shared vision for a more equitable Baltimore has grown into one of the region's most impactful giving collectives. Housed at the Baltimore Community Foundation, the Circle awards annual grants of up to $25,000 to organizations addressing needs such as education, job readiness, health, housing stability, and family support.

"For 25 years, the Baltimore Women's Giving Circle has shown that when women come together, we can make a measurable difference," said Barbara Epke, co-chair of the Circle. "Every grant represents the power of shared purpose—hundreds of women pooling their resources, ideas, and voices to strengthen Baltimore's future."

Since the first round of grants in 2002, the Circle has awarded 481 grants to organizations addressing critical needs, including education, job readiness, health and wellness, housing stability, and family support. Beyond financial support, members engage in community learning, site visits, and ongoing partnerships with grantees—building relationships that extend far beyond the grant cycle.

"This milestone is both a celebration and a call to action," added Renee Gordon, co-chair of the BWGC. "Our work is far from finished. We hope this anniversary inspires more women to join us, because each new member expands our reach and strengthens the legacy we're building together."

As the Circle enters its next chapter, it continues to welcome new members . A tiered annual contribution ($2,500, $1,200, or $600 annually) makes participation accessible to women at various stages of life and with different giving capacities.

The BWGC continues to exemplify the power of collective philanthropy, demonstrating how women can make a lasting impact through collaboration and shared purpose. As it looks toward the future, the Circle remains resolute and energized in its vision of a more just, equitable, and inclusive Baltimore where all women and their families can flourish.

For more information about the Baltimore Women's Giving Circle or to join, visit www.thebwgc.org .

About the Baltimore Women's Giving Circle

The Baltimore Women's Giving Circle is a fund of the Baltimore Community Foundation that brings together women to pool their philanthropic resources and award annual grants to organizations advancing opportunities for women and their families in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. Since 2001, the Circle has grown to more than 400 members and distributed nearly $9 million to local nonprofits. Learn more or join at www.thebwgc.org .

About BCF

For over 50 years, the Baltimore Community Foundation (BCF) has connected people who are passionate about their community and purposeful in their philanthropy. BCF amplifies donors' philanthropy with strategic grants, impact investments, special initiatives, and advocacy to strengthen schools and neighborhoods. Visit www.bcf.org to discover meaningful giving, invest your funds wisely, and join a diverse community working to build a better Baltimore.

