Baltimore's Monkey in the Metal Expands Capabilities With KSI Professional Acquisition and New 12,000 Sq. Ft. Facility

The expanded shop now produces custom metalwork, millwork, and professional audio elements for high-end commercial and institutional projects.

BALTIMORE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkey in the Metal (MITM), the Baltimore-based architectural metalwork specialist behind landmark projects including Ammoora Restaurant and Maryland Science Center MAKE Exhibit, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of KSI Professional, a 30-year leader in presentation furniture and professional speaker systems.

On the right: Nick Modha, CEO of Monkey in the Metal New 12,000-square-foot production facility on Sinclair Lane

The real estate and business acquisition, finalized October 16, creates the Mid-Atlantic's only full-service architectural fabrication partner capable of delivering integrated metal, wood, and audio solutions from a single 12,000-square-foot production facility on Sinclair Lane.

From "Everything Custom" to "Make Some Noise"

"We've evolved from 'Everything Custom Comes to Us' to 'Make Some Noise' – because when our machines are running, we're creating profit for our clients through unmatched fabrication capabilities," said Nick Modha, CEO of the expanded Monkey in the Metal. "This isn't just about adding woodworking to our metal capabilities. We're creating something unique: a fabrication partner that can handle a boardroom's custom conference table, apartment/hotel lobby or restaurant's millwork package, integrated speaker systems, and decorative metalwork – all from one team, one facility, one invoice."

The newly combined team brings together MITM's precision metalworking expertise with KSI's three decades of millwork mastery and speaker manufacturing capabilities, creating efficiencies that translate directly to client value.

Proven Track Record, Expanded Capabilities

The combined company brings an impressive portfolio including:

Recent MITM Projects: Wide Angle Youth Media, The Whitney, The Commanders Owners Club, GBMC, McDonogh School, Hotel Heron, and 100 Light St.

30+ years of presentation furniture for Fortune 500 boardrooms, Government agencies, and custom speaker systems for institutional clients New Combined Capabilities: CNC plasma cutting, CNC Wood routing, comprehensive woodworking shop, speaker assembly, and metal fabrication/finishing.

Operational Excellence from Day One

Following a seamless facilities move—completed over a 30-day period–the combined operation is already delivering on its promise. The team maintains active projects across both legacy divisions while implementing new integrated workflows.

"Our customers expect projects to move without friction," added Modha. "By bringing metal, millwork, and audio under one roof and running everything through a single Innergy-managed workflow, we're removing the vendor handoffs that typically add 20 to 30 percent to a project schedule. One team, one plan, one point of accountability. That's the difference."

What This Means for Clients

Architects, contractors, and institutional clients gain:

Single-source accountability for projects requiring both metal and millwork

for projects requiring both metal and millwork Integrated audio solutions built directly into custom furniture and architectural elements

built directly into custom furniture and architectural elements Faster project delivery through eliminated vendor coordination

through eliminated vendor coordination Direct access to both metal and wood craftspeople during design development

to both metal and wood craftspeople during design development Proven reliability from a team with 40+ years of combined fabrication experience

Looking Forward

With the integration on track and the team cross-training across disciplines, Monkey in the Metal is actively booking Q1 2026 projects. The company is exploring Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grants to add CNC fiber laser capabilities and pursuing AWI certification for its millwork division.

"By December 31, we'll have completed 20+ KSI projects in our new facility while maintaining all MITM commitments," said Modha. "That's not just proof of concept – that's proof of execution."

About Monkey in the Metal

Established in 2012, Monkey in the Metal specializes in custom architectural metalwork for commercial construction, restaurant, retail, hospitality, as well as educational institutions, and high-end residential projects. Now incorporating KSI Professional's millwork and audio expertise, the company operates from a 12,000-square-foot facility in Baltimore, installing for clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and delivering nationwide. Learn more at monkeyinthemetal.com and ksipro.com

