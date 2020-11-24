Baltimore's Santa Bill Launches Virtual Visits into Homes for the Holidays

BALTIMORE, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditionally starting the day after Thanksgiving generations of kids have been taken by their parents to the mall to see Santa Claus. This year Santa Bill Chaplin of The Chaplin Group will not be in the malls but will continue the tradition of meeting boys and girls who want to tell Santa what they want for Christmas through a magical live virtual experience. Starting Friday, November 27 until Thursday, December 24 parents can schedule a personalized visit with Santa Bill at virtualsantaexperience.online. Santa Bill has three Kick-Off events e.g. The Black Friday Virtual Get-Togethers With Santa, the Super Fantastical Virtual Santa Experience Contest" and an Early Bird special until November 30. The wonder of Christmas can be experienced safely with families as Santa Bill immerses them in a magical experience of singing, storytelling, and checking their naughty/nice status!

Santa Bill Chaplin

Santa Bill has brought smiles and laughter to thousands of children over the years at malls from Clinton, MD to Atlanta, GA. "Malls all around the country are foregoing Santa visits this year," says Santa Bill "and a lot of them are setting up socially distanced Santa behind a plastic wall. How can a child whisper their secret wish to Santa with a plastic wall between them?"

Several Experiences to Choose

Virtual experiences range from a personalized video to the Super Fantastical Virtual Santa Experience, and more. Packages include storytelling, a video copy of your visit, hand signed Nice List Certificates with Santa's wax embossed stamp delivered from the North Pole, letters from Santa, downloadable activity books, digital stills that can be posted on social media, and much more.

Season Kick-Off Activities

Santa Bill is hosting two free online visits for up to 200 attendees on Black Friday, at 5pm and at 7pm. Until November 30 you can sign up for virtual personal visits for only $29.99. Additionally, Santa Bill is hosting a Virtual Santa Experience Contest. Visitors to Facebook.com/SantaBill can enter for the weekly drawing to receive a free Super Fantastical Virtual Santa Experience. There is no purchase necessary to win and everyone who enters will receive a free digital activity book from Santa.

To schedule or get more information contact Debra Chaplin at (443) 827-1880, email at [email protected] or visit virtualsantaexperience.online.

Contact:

Debra Chaplin

443-220-3531

[email protected]

