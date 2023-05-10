Baltimore's Tru by Hilton Hosts Block Party During National Tourism Week

Harbor East Businesses Unite to Celebrate Re-Opening of Central Ave.

BALTIMORE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru by Hilton Baltimore Harbor East is hosting a block party to celebrate the re-opening of Central Ave during National Tourism Week. Unlock the Block: Central Ave, a free family-friendly event, will take place on May 13, 2023, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m on Central Ave between Fleet and Bank streets. The block party will include local food trucks, a DJ, games and giveaways, specials from local businesses, and more.

Central Avenue, a bustling commercial district in the heart of Baltimore, has long been a hub of economic activity. However, the lengthy construction on Central Ave and the COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant disruptions to the local economy, with many businesses struggling to stay afloat. In response, the team at Tru by Hilton Baltimore Harbor East wanted to unite fellow businesses to celebrate the re-opening of the vital street.

"We are honored to host this event to support local businesses and to serve the Baltimore community. The COVID-19 pandemic and construction of Central Ave has been a difficult time for many businesses including ours, and we want to help provide others the resources and support that we all need to thrive in the long term. We believe that by working together, we can create a more vibrant, prosperous community for everyone," said Monica Rodriguez, General Manager, Tru by Hilton Baltimore Harbor East.

To learn more about the event and the participating businesses, visit www.unlocktheblockcentralave.com

About Tru by Hilton Baltimore Harbor East

Tru by Hilton Baltimore Harbor East is a 140-room hotel, located at 411 S Central Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland. The property is owned by Holladay Properties and managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. The hotel is conveniently located near Baltimore Harbor, Harbor East, Little Italy, and Fells Point. The Convention Center and Oriole Park are just five minutes away. The Tru by Hilton Baltimore Harbor East is also just 30 minutes away from Washington, D.C. and Annapolis, MD. To learn more, visit our website.

