Balto Rx is Breaking Barriers to Medication Access with Its Latest Feature, Meds On-Demand, Which Expands Its Home Delivery Services to Any Pharmacy, Any Day, Any Time in More Than 2100 Zip Codes in 14 States

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balto Rx, a patient-centric home delivery system for medical prescriptions, is proud to be the leader in medication delivery services. They are excited to announce their newest feature, "Meds On-Demand," which will expand service to any and all pharmacies that want to participate.

Meds On-demand home delivery services for any pharmacy, any day, any time

Unfortunately, the American healthcare system is broken: Health insurance premiums are at an all-time high; the opioid crisis is ravaging communities; 23 million people have medical debt totaling hundreds of billions of dollars; hospitals across the country are over impacted and understaffed; and medication prices have skyrocketed. There are vast disparities in access to healthcare services across communities in the US. While Balto Rx may not be able to tackle all of these problems, Balto Rx is doing their part by increasing access to medications by delivering them directly to patients' homes within hours of ordering.

Accessing healthcare services can be a challenging and frustrating process. Balto Rx is breaking barriers with their innovative, HIPAA compliant model, delivering medications to patients' homes within hours of placing an order. This newest feature, Meds on-Demand, allows any pharmacy to deliver prescriptions to their customers at any time. This will allow customers to access their medications from even more pharmacies, including those that are not partnered with BaltoRx; which means 24-hour pharmacies will be able to deliver medications at any time of the day.

In addition to partnering with pharmacies, Balto Rx is ready to partner with organizations like AARP, Medicare, Medicaid, and insurance agencies to help increase access to their members who need it most.

Their most recent advancements include expanding into more than 2,100 zip codes in 14 states, and expanding their pool of drivers by increasing hiring and tapping into their partners' networks. Balto Rx's CEO Hemant Shah expressed his excitement: "I'm thrilled at the growth and expansion of the company--we are humbled to be delivering a much needed service to many underserved communities."

About Balto Rx: Balto Rx is a patient-centric home delivery system for medical prescriptions. In just a few simple steps, you can have all your prescriptions delivered to your doorstep, without ever having to leave the comfort of your home.

