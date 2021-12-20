Balto Rx Launches the First Ever Pharmacist Video Consultation Feature

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Balto Rx, a patient-centric home delivery system for medical prescriptions, is proud to announce that they have launched the first-ever pharmacist video consultation feature on a prescription delivery platform. This new feature now allows patients to directly video call their pharmacist to learn more about their prescriptions after having them delivered straight to their homes.

Balto Rx is meeting the moment by helping increase access to medications for patients. They are ready to partner with all pharmacies (independent, chain, or specialty), hospitals, insurance companies and others in the healthcare ecosystem.

Balto Rx has become a successful platform for delivering prescription medications to a patient's home from their local pharmacy - within hours of a request. Balto Intelligent Platform (BIP) is the most advanced and comprehensive digital platform that streamlines the prescription delivery process through features including proof of delivery, real-time tracking, prescription transfers, along with associated apps, including "DeliverMyRx" for patients to request their medications; "See-a-pharm" app for video consultation with a pharmacist; and others for healthcare agencies to place orders on behalf of the patient, even while a patient is being discharged from a hospital.

This innovative, HIPAA compliant model is revolutionizing the way prescription medications are delivered across the country. With deliveries starting at just $7, Balto Rx is paving the way for new opportunities in healthcare accessibility by creating reliable, accessible, and timely delivery services. In addition, Balto Rx is the only company providing direct patient to pharmacist video consultation services. With over 17,000 prescriptions delivered to date, and operations across multiple states, Balto Rx is proud to serve their clients and plans to expand their network of pharmacies and hospitals.

The company's namesake was inspired by the famous medicine-delivering Siberian Husky, Balto, who helped deliver a life-saving serum of diphtheria antitoxin across Alaska.

On the exponential growth of the company, Balto Rx CEO, Hemant Shah says, "Balto Rx originally started as a dinner conversation with family and has since burgeoned into a successful platform. It has been a humbling journey to see the small ideas turn into a revolutionary service that is benefitting people across the country."

