BAM Capital Acquires Hayden Flats, a Premier Class A Community in Bloomington, Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BAM Capital , a multifamily syndication company based in Indianapolis, IN, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hayden Flats, a 2023-build, institutional-quality apartment community in Bloomington, Indiana. This key acquisition serves as the foundational asset in the BAM Multifamily Growth Fund V , expanding the firm's multifamily investment opportunities in a high-growth market.

"I am confident that the acquisition of Hayden Flats exemplifies The BAM Companies' commitment to disciplined growth and operational excellence," said Ivan Barratt, CEO and Founder of BAM Capital. "This property strengthens our portfolio, and by leveraging our in-house management, we are well-positioned to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and long-term value to our investors."

Strategically located, Hayden Flats is positioned to attract residents from the area's robust tech, education, medical, and defense sectors. The community boasts a premier amenity package, including a saltwater pool with an indoor/outdoor lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an all-purpose sports and pickleball court. Units feature designer kitchens with quartz countertops and spa-inspired bathrooms. Residents also gain direct access to the B-Line Trail, providing a direct connection to downtown Bloomington.

The property's close proximity to Westgate on Third, a ground-up BAM Capital development, will create valuable operational efficiencies and economies of scale. The Hayden Flats acquisition strengthens BAM Capital's footprint in a key Midwestern market.

About BAM Multifamily Growth Fund V

BAM Multifamily Growth Fund V is a real estate investment fund designed by BAM Capital for accredited investors seeking capital appreciation, long-term wealth creation, and potential passive tax advantages. The fund's strategy centers on acquiring Class A multifamily assets, built 2015 or newer, in high-growth Midwest markets with resilient economic drivers. By leveraging a portfolio model, BAM Multifamily Fund V provides diversification across multiple institutional-quality assets, creating new multifamily investment opportunities. This offering targets an IRR of 15-20% and an equity multiple of 2.0x-2.5x over a projected 5-7 year hold period.

About The BAM Companies

Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, The BAM Companies specializes in the acquisition and management of multifamily apartment communities. Comprising of BAM Capital, BAM Management, and BAM Construction, The BAM Companies has been named as the Indiana Apartment Association's 2024 Management Company of the Year, a Top Workplace by IndyStar for three consecutive years, and is one of Inc.'s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the last eight consecutive years.

