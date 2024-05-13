BAM! Coatings Is Now Proudly Serving Boise, Idaho, and the Surrounding Areas!

BOISE, Idaho, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAM! Coatings, a well-established residential and commercial polyurea concrete coating company headquartered in Wisconsin, is excited to announce their expansion into Boise, Idaho, and the surrounding areas. Offering top-of-the-line services for residential garage floors, basement floors, and patios — as well as catering to commercial spaces including restaurant and bar flooring, warehouse facilities, and production spaces — BAM! Coatings is dedicated to enriching homes and businesses with functional, aesthetically pleasing, and long-lasting concrete floor coatings.

The decision to venture into the Boise market is a strategic move aimed at meeting the rising demand for premium concrete coatings in the region. In addition to enhancing living and working spaces, BAM! Coatings foresees the creation of 15-20 new employment opportunities, contributing to local job growth and economic development.

Shaun Hilgart, the Boise General Manager for BAM!, expressed great enthusiasm for introducing the company's services to the Boise community, stating, "The Boise BAM! team is eagerly looking forward to delivering essential services to residents and businesses in the area and is thrilled to be making a positive impact on the local economy."

BAM! Coatings sets themselves apart with their mission to provide game-changing floor coating solutions that revolutionize spaces. The company's offerings include flexible financing options, swift project completion times, a lifetime warranty on residential coatings, a 5-year warranty on commercial projects, and a wealth of experience totaling 30 years. With an unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, BAM! Coatings ensures exceptional results that stand the test of time.

Homeowners and business proprietors in Boise seeking to elevate their properties with high-quality polyurea concrete coatings can rely on BAM! Coatings for unparalleled service and lasting outcomes. Choose BAM! Coatings for a seamless and transformative upgrade to your residential or commercial space in Boise, Idaho, and witness the transformative power of expert craftsmanship and dedication to excellence.

Learn more about BAM! Coatings at https://bamcoatings.com .

About BAM! Coatings

BAM! Coatings is a reputable polyurea concrete floor coating company specializing in residential and commercial applications, offering game-changing floor coating solutions that combine durability, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. With a core focus on providing top-tier services such as flexible financing options, swift project completion times, comprehensive warranties, and more, BAM! Coatings is dedicated to delivering exceptional results that exceed client expectations.

CONTACT:

Name: Eileen King

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (920)393-7816

SOURCE BAM! Coatings