BAM! Coatings Is Proud to Introduce Their Toughest Concrete Floor Coatings to the Appleton, Wisconsin Area!

APPLETON, Wis., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAM! Coatings, renowned for high-quality polyurea concrete floor coatings, is thrilled to introduce its toughest polyurea finishes in Appleton and its neighboring areas. Our focus lies in revolutionizing the flooring industry by providing durable and long-lasting coatings for various spaces including garage floors, basement floors, patios, and commercial areas, catering to both residential and commercial needs.

Entering the Appleton, Wisconsin market is a strategic decision for BAM! Coatings, perfectly aligned with the growing demand for premium concrete coatings in the region. But we're not just about enhancing living and working spaces; we're dedicated to maximizing the potential of our customers' homes, turning them into functional and aesthetically pleasing environments, thereby increasing their value. Additionally, this expansion will lead to the creation of 15-20 new job opportunities, contributing to local economic growth and development.

BAM! Coatings offers comprehensive solutions including flexible financing options, swift project completion times, and robust warranties tailored to meet the needs of both residential and commercial customers. Residential clients benefit from the assurance of a lifetime warranty, while commercial projects are backed by a comprehensive 5-year warranty, showcasing our unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Moreover, we provide flexible financing options, including a special offer of 24 months of interest-free financing, making it more accessible for customers to access our premium floor coatings.

With over 30 years of experience, BAM! Coatings ensures exceptional results that stand the test of time. For homeowners and business owners in Appleton seeking to elevate their properties with high-quality polyurea concrete coatings, BAM! Coatings offers unparalleled service and lasting outcomes. Choose us for a seamless and impactful upgrade to your residential or commercial space, and experience the profound impact of expert craftsmanship and dedication to excellence.

About BAM! Coatings

Led by a team with over 30 years of combined experience, BAM! Coatings is recognized for their commitment to excellence in the concrete floor coating industry. Their range of services includes fast turnaround times, financing options, and industry-leading warranties, setting them apart as a preferred choice for customers seeking durable, long-lasting floor coatings. With a focus on customer satisfaction and exceptional quality, BAM! Coatings continues to set new standards in the field of concrete floor coatings.

