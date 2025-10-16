BAM Management Honored with Multiple Awards at Indiana Apartment Association's Midwest Multifamily Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BAM Management, a leader in multifamily property management, is proud to announce its recognition with two prestigious awards at the Indiana Apartment Association's (IAA) Midwest Multifamily Conference Awards. The ceremony, held in September, celebrated excellence and innovation within the multifamily housing industry.

Kelly Dickey (left), Marketing Manager, and Sam Stahl (right), Director of Maintenance Training and Development, accept their IAA Awards on behalf of The BAM Companies.

BAM Management was awarded the Prodigy Award for Best Industry-Related Innovation for its innovative BAM Pros maintenance training program. Sam Stahl, Director of Maintenance Training and Development, accepted the award on behalf of the company. Stahl developed the BAM Pros program, an engaging series of in-house trainings to ensure progressive, skill-based development in areas such as HVAC diagnostics and maintenance to improve the reliability, quality and speed of repairs.

Marketing Manager Kelly Dickey also received the Award of Excellence for Exceptional Corporate Support Team of the Year. This accolade acknowledges Dickey's contributions and the vital role her marketing initiatives play in supporting BAM Management's properties and overall corporate objectives. Her submission highlighted a proactive and results-driven approach, consistently delivering impactful marketing strategies that enhance resident experiences and drive property success.

"Two of our company's core values are 'When People Grow, BAM Grows' and 'Work Hard, Play Hard, WIN.' These IAA awards are a powerful validation of both," said Ivan Barratt, The BAM Companies Founder & CEO. "This recognition clearly demonstrates how investing in our people's growth directly leads to outstanding achievements, and ultimately, a win for our entire organization. We are incredibly proud of our team's dedication and the impactful results of their hard work."

In addition to the two wins, BAM Management team members Catherine Brown and Alex Hedemark were Award of Excellence finalists for Assistant Property Manager of the Year and Leasing Professional of the Year, respectively. The company also was in the running for several Prodigy Awards, including the Spirit of Giving Award, Best Corporate Social Media Program and Best Floor Plan for The New York layout at The Flats at Fishers Marketplace in Fishers, Indiana.

