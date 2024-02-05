BAM Nuttall Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives and Estimated ICT Budget

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "BAM Nuttall Ltd - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into BAM Nuttall's digital technology activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its accelerators, incubators, and other innovation programs, its technology initiatives and its estimated ICT budget.

BAM Nuttall Ltd. (BAM Nuttall) is a civil engineering company offering design and construction services. The company constructs roads, reservoirs, treatment plants, rail projects, sewers, container terminals, airports, and power plants.

It also carries out repair and maintenance works of tunnels, bridges and highways, and provides subcontracting services to trade subcontractors, staff providers, design consultants and other specialists. The company serves energy, maritime engineering, geotechnical engineering, environmental engineering, nuclear, waste management, railways, roadways, aviation, and water industries.

It offers services through three delivery centers namely Regions, Major Projects, and Transport. Each delivery center has its own Preconstruction and Delivery services and is supported by business excellence, finance, information technology, and human resource teams. The company's project sites and offices are spread across England, Scotland, and Wales. It is a fully owned subsidiary of the Royal BAM Group nv.

Scope

BAM Nuttall is tapping the power of key disruptive technologies to enhance its operational and service capabilities. AI, ML, BIM, big data, blockchain, robotics, 3D printing, VR & AR, IoT, drones, electric vehicles, and wearable tech are the key technologies under focus for the company.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into BAM Nuttall's digital transformation strategies.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into its various product launches, and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Partnership Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Building Research Establishment

AttoCore

Trimble

Boston Dynamics

Werner Homes

Glideology

Health and Safety Executive

Converge

Iotic

SmartCap Technologies

Make Real

Autodesk

Lloyd's Register

Saint-Gobain Weber Beamix

Motive

CENEX

PowerStar

Mott MacDonald

Sensat

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v9153b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets