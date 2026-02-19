Bambi Baby Expands to New York City: A Flagship Destination

Serving families since 1976

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambi Baby, a beloved family-owned baby furniture and gear retailer with nearly 50 years of experience, is excited to announce the opening of its new store in the heart of New York City. The newly opened location at 655 6th Ave., New York, NY, offers a curated selection of the best-in-class baby products and personalized services to families throughout the city and beyond.

Bambi Baby Store NYC

A Tradition of Excellence

Since 1976, Bambi Baby has been a trusted resource for families, helping parents make informed decisions about everything from cribs and strollers to high chairs and car seats. What started as a small store in West New York, NJ, has grown into an established retailer with locations across New Jersey, Florida, and now, New York. Bambi Baby offers the extensive, premium assortment of a big box store while redefining baby gear shopping through a luxury showroom experience where expertise and personal touch guide every decision. The NYC store marks a significant milestone for Bambi Baby's expansion into one of the most vibrant cities in the world.

Expert Advice, Personalized Service

The new NYC store is more than just a shopping destination—it's an extension of Bambi Baby's legacy of exceptional customer service. Whether you're a first-time parent or an experienced caregiver, the Bambi Baby team is dedicated to offering expert advice tailored to your family's needs. From helping you select the perfect crib to recommending the best stroller for navigating NYC streets, the staff at our new location brings decades of combined industry expertise and is ready to partner with parents through every stage of their journey.

"Opening in NYC is a dream come true for us," says Enelio, the heart behind Bambi Baby's operations. "We are thrilled to welcome families into our store, and we look forward to providing the same high level of service and care that has earned us the trust of parents for nearly five decades."

Top-Quality Baby Gear from Leading Brands

At the Bambi Baby NYC store, you'll find a wide selection of premium baby furniture and gear from trusted brands like Nuna, Cybex, Bugaboo, UPPAbaby, Silver Cross, and more. Bambi Baby prides itself on offering high-quality products designed for safety, durability, and style. The store's furniture selection is ideal for creating a stylish yet functional nursery, with options from top manufacturers like Storytime, Maxi-Cosi, Sorelle, and Natart.

Whether you're looking for a stroller that combines ease of use with sleek design, or a crib that will grow with your child, Bambi Baby carries the best in baby gear. With a range of premium products, families will find options that suit both their style and their budget.

Comprehensive In-Store Experience

The NYC location offers more than just an extensive product range—it provides a full-service, hands-on experience for families. Shoppers can take advantage of personalized consultations with expert staff to make sure they're choosing the right products for their unique needs. Plus, Bambi Baby's certified car seat technicians are available to assist with proper installations, ensuring peace of mind for parents on the go.

New York City Store Details

Location: 655 6th Ave., New York, NY 10010

Phone: 877-882-2624

Store Hours:

Monday - Friday: 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

To celebrate, Bambi Baby will host its grand opening on February 21st at its Chelsea / Flatiron location. The event will feature raffles, giveaways, and exclusive in-store discounts, along with opportunities for customers to meet leading baby brand vendors in person.

Whether you're shopping for the essentials or dreaming up the perfect nursery, Bambi Baby in NYC is the destination for all things baby. Visit today to explore their expertly curated selection of top baby brands like Nuna, Cybex, and more, and enjoy a shopping experience that's as thoughtful and caring as the products themselves.

CONTACT:

Brianna Ortega

[email protected]

SOURCE Bambi Baby