Bamboo Charcoal Market to Register a Growth of USD 2.33 billion | Growing Demand for Natural Charcoal is a Key Driver | Technavio

Apr 20, 2022, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bamboo charcoal market value is estimated to grow by USD 2.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 19.35%. Factors such as the growing demand for natural charcoal are significantly driving the bamboo charcoal market.
Our report on "Bamboo Charcoal Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Bamboo Charcoal Market report key highlights
- Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 15.57%
- Key market segments: Application (water treatment, air and gas purification, food processing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America)
- Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 54%
|
Bamboo Charcoal Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.35%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 2.33 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.57
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 54%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Bali Boo, Bambusa Global Ventures Co. Ltd, BISJ Exporters Pvt. Ltd., Henan Lvyuan Water treatment technology Co. Ltd., KoolerThings Inc., Moso Natural, Nara Tanka Industries Co. Ltd., Nature Fresh Air, PearlBar, and Sahacogen (Chonburi) Public Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs.
Bamboo Charcoal Market Driver
- Demand for natural charcoal
Charcoal made from bamboo is eco-friendly and produces less ash after burning. The process of converting bamboo into charcoal requires a special charcoal kiln, wherein bamboo is carbonized to produce good-quality charcoal. The increasing demand for natural and organic bamboo charcoal products will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Bamboo Charcoal Market challenge
- Rising deforestation
Many trees are cut for charcoal production, as it is used extensively in applications such as cooking fuel, industry fuel, metallurgical fuel, glass making, pencils, medicine, and utensils. This has led to intensive deforestation in many countries. Therefore, increased deforestation will significantly impact the bamboo charcoal market's growth during the forecast period.
View a report sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the bamboo charcoal market.
Key market vendor insights
The bamboo charcoal market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying both organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:
- Bali Boo
- Bambusa Global Ventures Co. Ltd
- BISJ Exporters Pvt. Ltd.
- Henan Lvyuan Water treatment technology Co. Ltd.
- KoolerThings Inc.
- Moso Natural
- Nara Tanka Industries Co. Ltd.
- Nature Fresh Air
- PearlBar
- Sahacogen (Chonburi) Public Co. Ltd.
For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors,
Key Segment Analysis by application
- Water treatment
The water treatment segment will be significant in the bamboo charcoal market share growth during the forecast period. The rising focus on improving the quality and reliability of drinking water in developing nations will elevate the demand for bamboo-activated carbon in the water treatment segment. These nations are witnessing rapid industrialization.
- Air and gas purification
- Food processing
- Others
Regional Market Analysis
APAC will contribute to 54% of the bamboo charcoal market share growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the major countries for the market in APAC. The high export of activated carbon will facilitate the bamboo charcoal market's growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Request our sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Air and gas purification - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Food processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bali Boo
- Bambusa Global Ventures Co. Ltd
- BISJ Exporters Pvt. Ltd.
- Henan Lvyuan Water treatment technology Co. Ltd.
- KoolerThings Inc.
- Moso Natural
- Nara Tanka Industries Co. Ltd.
- Nature Fresh Air
- PearlBar
- Sahacogen (Chonburi) Public Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
