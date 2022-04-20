Bamboo Charcoal Market to Register a Growth of USD 2.33 billion | Growing Demand for Natural Charcoal is a Key Driver | Technavio

Bamboo Charcoal Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 15.57%

Key market segments: Application (water treatment, air and gas purification, food processing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America )

Bamboo Charcoal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.33 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 15.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bali Boo, Bambusa Global Ventures Co. Ltd, BISJ Exporters Pvt. Ltd., Henan Lvyuan Water treatment technology Co. Ltd., KoolerThings Inc., Moso Natural, Nara Tanka Industries Co. Ltd., Nature Fresh Air, PearlBar, and Sahacogen (Chonburi) Public Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Bamboo Charcoal Market Driver

Demand for natural charcoal

Charcoal made from bamboo is eco-friendly and produces less ash after burning. The process of converting bamboo into charcoal requires a special charcoal kiln, wherein bamboo is carbonized to produce good-quality charcoal. The increasing demand for natural and organic bamboo charcoal products will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Bamboo Charcoal Market challenge

Rising deforestation

Many trees are cut for charcoal production, as it is used extensively in applications such as cooking fuel, industry fuel, metallurgical fuel, glass making, pencils, medicine, and utensils. This has led to intensive deforestation in many countries. Therefore, increased deforestation will significantly impact the bamboo charcoal market's growth during the forecast period.

Key market vendor insights

The bamboo charcoal market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying both organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:

Bali Boo

Bambusa Global Ventures Co. Ltd

BISJ Exporters Pvt. Ltd.

Henan Lvyuan Water treatment technology Co. Ltd.

KoolerThings Inc.

Moso Natural

Nara Tanka Industries Co. Ltd.

Nature Fresh Air

PearlBar

Sahacogen (Chonburi) Public Co. Ltd.

Key Segment Analysis by application

Water treatment

The water treatment segment will be significant in the bamboo charcoal market share growth during the forecast period. The rising focus on improving the quality and reliability of drinking water in developing nations will elevate the demand for bamboo-activated carbon in the water treatment segment. These nations are witnessing rapid industrialization.

Air and gas purification

Food processing

Others

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 54% of the bamboo charcoal market share growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the major countries for the market in APAC. The high export of activated carbon will facilitate the bamboo charcoal market's growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Air and gas purification - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Food processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bali Boo

Bambusa Global Ventures Co. Ltd

BISJ Exporters Pvt. Ltd.

Henan Lvyuan Water treatment technology Co. Ltd.

KoolerThings Inc.

Moso Natural

Nara Tanka Industries Co. Ltd.

Nature Fresh Air

PearlBar

Sahacogen (Chonburi) Public Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

