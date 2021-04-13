Bamboo Cooling Comforter for Summer Already Receiving Accolades

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Down Under Bedding's cooling comforter for summer is quickly emerging as a popular Amazon product. It is available in size of 90 inches X 90 inches and comes with a cotton storage bag. It is sweat absorbent and features the perfect design for a comfortable night's sleep, the brand says. The company reports already receiving positive feedback from many Amazon shoppers.

To find out more about Down Under Bedding's bamboo duvet, please visit https://www.amazon.com/DOWN-UNDER-Natural-Long-Strand-Oversized/dp/B01N4S7XX1 .

DOWN UNDER BEDDING duvet

"Our bamboo comforter set contains 100% natural long strand bamboo fiber encased in 100% viscose derived from the outer shell of the plant. Bamboo-derived cloth is one of the most eco-friendly fabrics on earth," said Tony Sagar, the senior spokesperson for the brand. "Another awesome thing about bamboo fabric is that it feels very similar to silk. And since the fibers are created without chemical treatment, they are naturally smoother and rounder with no sharp spurs to irritate the skin." As a result, bamboo fabric is hypoallergenic and perfect for those who experience allergic reactions to other natural fibers, such as wool or hemp.

"Bamboo fabric also has natural temperature regulation capabilities. The cooling comforter set helps your body maintain a comfortable sleeping temperature so you can sleep comfortably all year long," Sagar added.

The duvet's advanced box-stitched design pattern helps the product maintain its thickness by preventing the fill from shifting. To keep the fill evenly distributed in the long run, the brand recommends shaking and fluffing the product after each use.

"I purchased this for my toddler who hates blankets. He has never wanted anything on him, but with the weather turning colder, I wanted something warm as an option on his bed. I also suspect he has allergies to synthetic materials, so I began replacing his bedding with natural materials. The first night I put it on his bed, he grabbed it, wrapped himself up like a burrito and promptly fell asleep. It is cool to the touch and has a wonderful soft texture. Heavy without being oppressive. I don't mind that it isn't fluffy since it is for my little guy, and I don't want him getting lost in it. The only con is that it makes him sweat while sleeping. That might change as winter comes on," an impressed user mentioned in her Amazon review.

A small, family-run business, Down Under Bedding has been solving people's sleep-related problems for close to 40 years. The company's wide selection of natural alternative sleep solutions has helped many users sleep better.

More about Down Under Bedding and its products can be found at its official website or Amazon storefront.

Contact Name : Mr. Tony Sagar

Contact Phone: 1 888 624 6484

Contact Email: [email protected]

About DOWN UNDER BEDDING

Everyone's sleep is unique & different. Down Under Bedding has a wide selection of natural alternative sleep solutions so you can wake up feeling refreshed and ready for your day. Live better, sleep better

SOURCE Down Under Bedding