Bamboo Equity Partners Launches Corporate Real Estate Solution Initiative

Bamboo Equity Partners, a private equity real estate investment firm that acquires, develops and operates office and industrial properties throughout the United States has announced its corporate real estate solution initiative. Under this umbrella, Bamboo Equity Partners will help companies improve their balance sheets by purchasing office and industrial real estate assets and entering into both long and short-term sale leasebacks.

"Many companies have a large portion of their equity tied up in their real estate assets, despite not being in the business of real estate. In a sale-leaseback, a company sells its real estate to an investor like Bamboo Equity Partners for cash and simultaneously enters into a new lease on the property. In doing so, the company extracts 100% of the property's value and converts an otherwise illiquid asset into working capital to help grow its core business, while maintaining full operational control," remarked Dan Dokovic, Managing Principal and Founder of Bamboo Equity Partners. "Additionally, now more than ever corporate real estate needs are rapidly evolving. Whether caused by a pandemic such as COVID-19, geopolitical uncertainties, or supply disruptions, corporations need flexibility in order to remain competitive. Bamboo Equity Partners will offer its years of experience as well as its access to capital markets to help corporations retool for a new real estate reality."

Based on its entrepreneurial values, Bamboo will assist corporations with its knowledge of today's real estate landscape. "We want to help corporations adjust and thrive in these unprecedented times. Our program can help businesses reimagine their supply and delivery channels by reducing the lead time between capturing and delivering an order. It is increasingly more important for retailers to adapt to today's competitive pressure by cutting costs and supporting the delivery chain," explained Alice Benner, Bamboo's Principal and Managing Director.

The criteria for the program are:

- Size: $1 to $50 million purchase price - Locations: Top 100 MSAs - Property Types: Distribution, manufacturing, light industrial, R and D, office, flex - Transaction Types: Surplus assets and long and short-term sale leasebacks - Credit: Investment grade or non-investment grade

