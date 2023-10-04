Bamboo Furniture Market is to grow by USD 5.59 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Achome, Australia Outdoor Furniture and Golden Rattan Gold Coast, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bamboo furniture market is estimated to grow by USD 5.59 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.07%. The bamboo furniture market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer bamboo furniture market are Achome, Australia Outdoor Furniture, Bamboo Village Co. Ltd., Bamboo Vision, COBRA CANE, Fujian HeQiChang Bamboo Industrial Co. Ltd., Golden Rattan Gold Coast, Greenington, Inter IKEA Holding BV, IRA Furniture., KS Bamboo, Lee Industries, Medley, Moso International B.V., Oriental Decor, Simply Bamboo PTY LTD, Smith and Fong Co., The Futon Shop, THE VILLAGE CRAFT STORE, and Williams Sonoma Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bamboo Furniture Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Williams Sonoma Inc. - The company offers bamboo furniture such as Malta Nightstands, Malta 6 Drawer wide dressers, and Faux bone 6-drawer dressers.

Australia Outdoor Furniture - The company offers bamboo furniture such as Buffalo 5PC corner modular, Austin 5 PCE lounge setting, and Austin 4 PCE lounge set.

Golden Rattan Gold Coast - The company offers bamboo furniture such as Barista cross back chairs, Angelia chairs, and Conner host chairs.

For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 52% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market growth will be boosted by economic development and population increase in emerging countries like China and India . In countries like India , China , Malaysia , and South Korea the demand for bamboo furniture is likely to rise because of increased disposable income and globalization. In addition, changing lifestyles, interests, and preferences of different types of wood furniture are contributing to the increasing demand for wood furniture. Nonresidential buildings such as offices, retail outlets, and institutions constitute the bulk of the demand for bamboo furniture in developing countries. In this region, the housing industry is still lagging in adopting bamboo furniture. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Download Free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Increasing adoption of eco-friendly furniture

Increasing adoption of eco-friendly furniture Key Trend - Rising number of online retailers of bamboo furniture

- Rising number of online retailers of bamboo furniture Major Challenges - Availability of bamboo limited to specific geographic regions

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Since it is physically accessible, and it's a wide variety of products in furniture shops, retail outlets, luxury housing brands, etc., the offline segment of the worldwide market for bamboo occupies a significant proportion of the world's customers. In addition, the increased demand for bamboo furniture in the offline markets is also being driven by increasing living standards across the world. Rapid urbanization is taking place in developing countries such as India , China , and Indonesia , people are buying new homes and apartments, and demand for bamboo kitchen furniture such as kitchen chairs, servers, and tables is increasing. The living room, kitchen, and bathroom can be furnished with bamboo furniture. In houses and apartments, there is another kind of decorative bamboo furniture. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Bamboo Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.07% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.65 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

