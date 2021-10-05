Bamboo Health Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Health (formerly Appriss Health), a leader in cloud-based software and analytics solutions focused on whole person care coordination, today announced that its Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP) platform and behavioral health capacity management and referral technology have earned Certified status for meeting requirements of the HITRUST CSF® Assurance Program.

HITRUST CSF Certified status confirms that Bamboo Health's PMP AWARxE, PMP Clearinghouse, PMP Gateway, PMP Interconnect, and OpenBeds have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements to appropriately manage risk. This achievement places Bamboo Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Our customers handle highly sensitive patient information, so it's important for them to know that the technologies they are using meet the most rigorous data privacy and security needs in a rapidly evolving digital landscape," said Rob Cohen, President of Bamboo Health. "We are proud to have earned this HITRUST CSF Certification, which demonstrates that our PMP and behavioral health platform meets the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information."



"The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of both automated and manual quality assurance checks," said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services, HITRUST. "The fact that Bamboo Health has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of its information risk management and compliance program."

Bamboo Health is focused on creating the most comprehensive and diverse care collaboration network in the country, by connecting providers and payers to revolutionize all healthcare encounters. Bamboo Health leverages an unmatched network to deliver interoperable, cloud-based, care coordination software and analytics solutions, embedded within clinical workflow.

To learn more, visit bamboohealth.com.

About Bamboo Health

Bamboo Health (formerly Appriss Health and PatientPing) is a healthcare technology solutions company, focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care. As one of the largest, most diverse care collaboration networks in the country, our technology solutions equip healthcare providers and payers with software, information, and insights to facilitate whole person care across the physical and behavioral health spectrums. By serving 2,500 hospitals, 7,800 post-acute facilities, 25,000 pharmacies, 37 health plans, 45 state governments, and over one million acute and ambulatory providers through more than 500 clinical information systems electronically, we impact over 1 billion patient encounters annually in provider workflow. Health systems, payers, providers, pharmacies, governments, individuals, and other organizations rely on Bamboo Health to improve care and reduce cost. Visit www.BambooHealth.com to learn more.

