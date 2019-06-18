Bamboo Ink Plus - Add a little creativity to your PC

Stylus energizes artistic expression The overall drawing and writing experience of Bamboo Ink Plus have improved dramatically over the previous model with some internal component upgrades that create a more natural and accurate inking experience, including a lighter touch for better line quality and feedback as well as the introduction of tilt recognition (for those Windows devices that support it). "The Bamboo Ink Plus is a high-precision stylus that will appeal to a wide range of creative users who appreciate being able to draw or write on their PC no matter where they are – home, office, school, plane, park bench, virtually anywhere," says Heidi Wang, Senior Vice President of Wacom's Ink Division. "By turning every stroke into a precise digital representation of our thoughts and imagination, Bamboo Ink Plus can help bring the artist and visual thinker out of all of us. We cannot wait to see what people create with Bamboo Ink Plus." Additionally, Bamboo Ink Plus now has a rechargeable battery, making replacement batteries a thing of the past. Now, the whole charging process is easy and hassle free. And, like in the previous model of Bamboo Ink, the Plus version offers different fine nibs (soft, medium, firm), providing versatility and individuality into every digital ink stroke. The ergonomic design of the Bamboo Ink Plus boasts a triangular barrel and soft-touch surface for a comfortable and balanced feel, even during extended hours of use.

One stylus, two protocols, infinite ways to get creative

Bamboo Ink Plus is optimized for Windows Ink and works with a wide range of pen-enabled devices. The default setting for the stylus is for the Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP). If needed, users can easily switch to the Wacom Active ElectroStatic (AES) protocol. Switching between the two protocols is as easy as simply pressing and holding both side buttons. Bamboo Ink Plus is an excellent, multi-faceted choice to buy alongside a new Windows enabled device, as an upgrade to an existing stylus or to replace a lost stylus from another manufacturer. It supports AES 1.0 and 2.0 protocols as well as MPP 1.5 and 2.0 protocols.

When combined with Windows Ink Workspace, the quick and easy pen-driven feature on Windows 10 devices, Bamboo Ink Plus allows users to sketch and take notes directly on their screen in a dedicated inking environment such as Sticky Notes or Screen Sketch. The stylus can also launch a pen-enabled app like Bamboo Paper, where notes or sketches created in the app can be synchronized across devices with Wacom's Inkspace service to store, access and manage notes and sketches in the cloud.

Pricing and Availability

Priced at $99.95 USD, Bamboo Ink Plus will be available this month in the U.S. at Best Buy and at Best Buy online, as well as Microsoft stores and Wacom.com.

For a complete list of compatible Windows devices for Bamboo Ink Plus, please consult www.wacom.com/comp.

About Wacom

Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6727) with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries. Wacom's vision to bring people and technology closer together through natural interface technologies has made it the world's leading manufacturer of interactive pen tablets and displays as well as of digital styli and solutions for saving and processing digital signatures. The advanced technology of Wacom's intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality. Please visit www.wacom.com for further information.

