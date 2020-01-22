Bamboo Learning Named Winner of Two Project Voice Awards

SEATTLE, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Learning, the leader in voice-powered education, received two prestigious Project Voice Awards at the Project Voice conference held last week in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The company was named Education Voice Developer of the Year and its Alexa skill, Highlights Storybooks from Bamboo, was awarded Education Voice Experience of the Year.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by our peers in the fast-growing voice application market," said Ian Freed, CEO of Bamboo Learning. "This kind of acknowledgement tells us we are on the right track in the promising field of voice-powered education. Our goal is to offer families fun, educational, breakthrough experiences for voice services like Alexa, and being named Education Voice Developer of the Year is a credit to our entire team. We truly appreciate our partnership with Highlights, one of the most trusted, family-friendly multimedia brands in the world, and we are grateful for this acknowledgement of the value of Highlights Storybooks from Bamboo."

Bamboo's approach to developing skills is to focus on learning that works well on a voice device, build lessons based on solid educational research and philosophy, make the Alexa skills fun for the entire family, and enable parents to easily track progress.

"Highlights Storybooks from Bamboo incorporates what families love most about Highlights–fun, deeply engaging content that helps children learn and grow. The skill uses voice-based interactivity to inspire a love of reading in a new, innovative way," explained Kent Johnson, CEO of Highlights for Children. "We've been thrilled to see the engagement of children in Highlights Storybooks from Bamboo and we sincerely appreciate this recognition."

"As a lifelong educator, it is such an honor that our products are resonating with the broader voice technology and educational communities. We get positive feedback from our users, both in focus groups and through the Alexa app," said Irina Fine, co-founder and SVP of Content for Bamboo Learning.

Bamboo Learning currently offers five Alexa skills: Bamboo Luminaries, Bamboo Books, Bamboo Math, Bamboo Music, as well as Highlights Storybooks from Bamboo. All can be enabled for free on Alexa-capable devices by asking Alexa to open the respective skill (for example, "Alexa, open Bamboo Luminaries") and at www.bamboolearning.com. Bamboo Luminaries, Bamboo Math, and Highlights Storybooks from Bamboo are available in more than 80 countries; Bamboo Books and Bamboo Music are available in the U.S. Most Bamboo Learning Alexa skills incorporate helpful and engaging images and text on screen-based Alexa devices including Echo Show, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV, and Fire tablets.

Families can sign up to track progress in Bamboo Learning's skills at Bamboo Grove: www.bamboolearning.com/grove. Bamboo Grove lets families review progress in Bamboo Learning skills, such as dates and times used, number of quiz questions attempted, correct and incorrect answers, points earned, badges earned, and overall player ranking.

About Bamboo Learning

Based in Seattle, Bamboo Learning is the award-winning leader in voice-powered education with a mission to bring engaging, high-quality educational experiences to customers around the world. Bamboo Learning develops skills for Alexa that enable families, teens, and adults to have fun learning and practicing diverse subjects while listening, viewing images, and using their voice. Bamboo Learning Alexa skills, including Bamboo Luminaries, Bamboo Books, Bamboo Math, Bamboo Music, and Highlights Storybooks from Bamboo, offer a range of challenging and engaging exercises to help customers master different levels of subjects. Customers can sign up for a Bamboo Grove account to follow their progress in Bamboo Learning Alexa skills.

Bamboo's co-founders are Ian Freed, CEO, and Irina Fine, COO and SVP of Content. Ian Freed is a 30 year veteran of the technology industry, including 12 years at Amazon, having served as vice president of Amazon devices, where he led both the Amazon Echo and the Amazon Kindle businesses, and served as technical advisor to Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos. Irina Fine is a 35 year veteran of curriculum development and teaching, having worked in public and private sectors of education in New York, Washington DC, London, and Moscow, after receiving her M.Ed. in Curriculum Development and an undergraduate degree in Piano Performance and Music Education. Learn more at: www.bamboolearning.com.

About Highlights

Highlights is a beloved global media brand dedicated to helping children become curious, creative, caring, and confident through engaging content and experiences that are focused on nurturing and developing the whole child. Highlights reaches children 0–12 with its most popular magazines and books, on multi-platform digital experiences, digital apps, toys/games, video platforms, and more. To learn more and connect with Highlights, visit Highlights.com, HighlightsKids.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

