Bamboo Pioneers MGA-Sponsored Sidecar Expansion with Accredited to Launch E&S Signature in Texas

MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Ide8 Insurance Services, LLC. ("Bamboo"), part of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM), and specialty insurer Accredited have announced the completion of the reinsurance program supporting the launch of their new E&S Signature program. This reinsurance placement includes the funding of a multi-year sidecar transaction through Greenshoots Re Ltd. ("Greenshoots Re") that was originally established in conjunction with Bamboo's renewal of another program in early 2025.

John Chu, CEO of Bamboo, commented: "Greenshoots Re was first used to bring complementary capital markets capacity to another program's traditional reinsurance panel earlier this year. However, our broader goal was to create a flexible, long term strategic capital vehicle providing incremental capacity access for both new and existing programs. The Accredited transaction is validation of this thesis, and we appreciate their support and recognition of this capability as we jointly launch E&S Signature and Texas. Greenshoots Re is a clear strategic differentiator for us, providing turn-key capital markets access and looking ahead we see numerous applications to expand its use."

GC Securities, a division of MMC Securities LLC, acted as the sole structuring agent and sole placement agent for the sidecar. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as deal counsel.

Liam Martens, Managing Director of GC Securities, said: "We're proud to have supported Bamboo on another sidecar issuance. We continue to see healthy investor interest in Bamboo's underwriting platform and the Greenshoots Re franchise. We believe the Greenshoots Re franchise is unique insofar that it is the first MGA sponsored sidecar vehicle to have faced multiple unaffiliated cedants and will look to further extend its use in providing meaningful fully collateralized reinsurance support for additional Bamboo programs in the near future."

About Bamboo Insurance:

Bamboo Insurance is a modern, customer-focused insurance provider dedicated to simplifying the insurance experience. While we leverage technology as a tool to streamline processes, our true difference lies in our commitment to being a human-first company. We take the time to understand our customers' needs, offer transparent solutions, and provide a personal touch in everything we do. Bamboo is a Managing General Agency licensed to sell property-casualty insurance products; NPN 18657046; CA License #0M31082. Through a customer-centered approach, Bamboo is transforming the way people think about and interact with their insurance.

For more information, visit www.bambooinsurance.com.

About Accredited:

A leading specialty insurer, Accredited® is the only dedicated program partner to provide A- rated insurance capacity in each of the US, UK and Europe, writing admitted and non-admitted business in all 50 US states.

For more information, visit www.accreditedinsurance.com.

Media Contact:

Tess Shoe

Sr. Communications Manager

Bamboo Insurance

[email protected]

SOURCE Bamboo Insurance