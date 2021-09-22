Bamboo Rose B2B Marketplace Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Rose today announced the availability of its B2B Marketplace solution on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

Bamboo Rose's B2B Marketplace connects retailers with supplier partners in a cloud environment to enable real-time digital communication, product innovation, and transaction. The solution gives retailers and brands the ability to collaborate on assortment strategy, share product ideas with suppliers, and digitally shop and compare products across their supplier-base. This deep transparency with suppliers allows retailers to discover new products, differentiate from competitors, and drive revenue growth through product assortment innovation.

With the B2B Marketplace, retailers can shop and collaborate with suppliers 24/7 through an intuitive social and mobile user interface that mirrors a consumer ecommerce experience. Retailers can also drive resilience in their design and sourcing processes amidst market disruptions by cutting down on sampling cycles, reducing reliance on physical buying trips, and accelerating time to market. Retailers leveraging the B2B Marketplace can also connect to Bamboo Rose's broader suite of business process applications including Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Sourcing, Purchase Order Management, and Global Trade Management.

"Making the Bamboo Rose B2B Marketplace available on Microsoft AppSource is an important step toward equipping retailers with the market-leading digital solutions they need to leverage more connected, flexible, and transparent business processes during this period of supply chain volatility," said Chirag Patel, Bamboo Rose President. "As a Microsoft partner, enabling retailers to easily access our B2B Marketplace within Microsoft AppSource will allow a greater number of organizations to strengthen their product innovation and supplier collaboration efforts. We are excited to offer the B2B Marketplace within Microsoft AppSource along with a catalogue of other transformative retail solutions."

"Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business partner solutions that work with the products they already use," said Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Bamboo Rose's solution to the growing AppSource ecosystem."

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is the industry-leading Multi-Enterprise Product and Supply Chain Platform, connecting the entire retail community and helping companies bring great products to market faster, more efficiently, and at higher margins. The platform features a suite of patented supply chain solutions, including Bamboo Rose B2B Marketplace, Product Lifecycle Management, Sourcing, Purchase Order Management, Global Trade Management, and Financing, each one supported by intelligent engines for optimization, costing, and scheduling across the platform.

