Bamboo Rose Launches 3D Smart Connector with CLO Virtual Fashion to Reduce Sample Cycles and Speed Time to Market

Bamboo Rose has partnered with CLO Virtual Fashion to equip retailers with an integration designed to auto-generate tech packs and materials within the Bamboo Rose platform.

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Rose, the Boston-based multi-enterprise platform connecting clients with industry business partners involved in product development, global sourcing, and supply chain management, and CLO Virtual Fashion, a multinational technology company specializing in garment simulation, today announced a 3D Smart Connector called CLO-Vise, designed to help CLO and its users reduce sample cycles, speed collaboration, and reduce material waste.

The 3D Smart Connector is an integration between CLO and Bamboo Rose that allows designers and suppliers to auto-generate and view tech packs and materials using the Bamboo Rose platform. Bamboo Rose worked collaboratively with CLO to build configurable integrations that support CLO's usage of 3D in garment simulation to reduce the number of physical samples in a company's end-to-end workflow.

CLO-Vise will bring greater process support and data consistency to CLO's 3D file management, provide a platform where clients can collaborate in 3D internally and with supplier partners, and accelerate the sampling process by leveraging 3D assets on the Bamboo Rose platform.

Bamboo Rose customers can now seamlessly access and interact with 3D assets in one central platform for a significant reduction in administrative work and improved data security. Tighter integration between PLM and 3D applications is critical to avoid data fragmentation as customers adopt 3D design tools. The Smart Connector allows designers to easily access and reuse 3D digital assets including color and materials libraries within the Bamboo Rose PLM. This integration will help to reduce sampling cycles for lower overhead costs, faster collaboration, and reduced material waste. CLO users will now be able to leverage Bamboo Rose's 3D garment animation capability to automatically generate and view a spinnable, 3D image attached to the product record.

"Completely digitizing the design and development processes and creating a connected thread of data throughout the product lifecycle is vital for getting on trend product to market as quickly as possible," said Chirag Patel, President at Bamboo Rose. "Partnering with CLO Virtual Fashion to develop the 3D Smart Connector has enabled us to give retailers and brands the capabilities they need to share and view tech packs and materials on a centralized platform for a more streamlined sampling process and easier collaboration between retailers and suppliers. We are excited to announce this integration and partnership with CLO, the world leader in garment simulation, and we are confident users will see significant efficiency gains while reducing material waste to meet their sustainability goals."

"A partnership with Bamboo Rose was an organic match. Our shared focus is on supporting our mutual customers to connect their data end-to-end while minimizing the extra work and confusion that typically comes with it. We are thrilled to be joining forces to build the CLO-Vise plug-in so we can assure that 3D is not just a 'pretty picture', but also a valuable data asset that can inform multiple processes downstream," said Ryan Teng, CLO VP of Business Development for The Americas.

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is the industry-leading Multi-Enterprise Product and Supply Chain Platform, connecting the entire retail community and helping companies bring great products to market faster, more efficiently, and at higher margins. The platform features a suite of patented supply chain solutions, including Bamboo Rose Marketplace, Product Lifecycle Management, Sourcing, Purchase Order Management, Global Trade Management, and Financing, each one supported by intelligent engines for optimization, costing, and scheduling across the platform.

Bamboo Rose serves over 250K user members across 85 major retailers, 400 brands, and 35,000 suppliers and service providers, helping them discover, develop, and deliver products at digital speed.

Learn more at bamboorose.com, or find us on Twitter at @GoBambooRose.

About CLO Virtual Fashion

CLO Virtual Fashion is a multinational technology company founded in 2009. With more than 15 years of research and development in garment simulation, CLO Virtual Fashion is leading the market by digitally merging, consolidating, and converging all components related to digital garments through its state of the art 3D Cloth Simulation Algorithm. From 3D garment design software, digital asset management and design development collaborative platform, to consumer facing services such as virtual fitting on e-commerce, all of CLO Virtual Fashion's products and services are interconnected to provide clients and users with a more consolidated experience. Their products include CLO, 3D design software for apparel designers and brands, Marvelous Designer, 3D design software for character artists at gaming and animation companies, CLO-SET, communications and archiving platform for virtual garments, and CLO-SET Connect, global community for fashion creators and open marketplace. CLO Virtual Fashion is a global company with offices in New York, Munich, Los Angeles, Madrid, Seoul, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Bangalore, and Tokyo. For more information, visit http://www.clovirtualfashion.com

SOURCE Bamboo Rose