Bamboo Solutions Announces the 18.2 Release of its Web Parts

"Bamboo server-based web parts are an important tool for our on-premises clients," explains Rob Manfredi, CEO of Bamboo Solutions. "This is the biggest release since our acquisition and represents our commitment to equally supporting on-premises and Office 365 clients."

Bamboo web parts are also now available in two subscription offerings: Bamboo Business and Bamboo Professional. Both subscriptions include new products, a growing list of enhancements, and Bamboo Support.

Subscriptions also include Bamboo SPX Consulting Services to help customers not only with the design and configuration of products, but also in support of all their SharePoint needs including administration, migration, and app development.

"Our customers are already seeing value from the new subscription-based programs," said Manfredi. "We are now able to continuously add value to their membership with not only additional products and features, but through custom services as well."

"We've spent the past year doing three things: improving our products based on customer feedback, increasing the frequency of releases, and transforming our relationship from product sales to full-service partnership," said Jeff Webb, COO and Co-Founder of Bamboo Solutions. "Our new subscription offerings accelerate those improvements across products, services, and consulting. We can now deliver new products in weeks, not months, monitor the value delivered in real-time, and respond to customer needs as they emerge thanks to our talented team and the Microsoft Azure stack."

About Bamboo Solutions

Bamboo Solutions is a leading provider of enterprise-class software applications and services designed to extend the native capabilities of Microsoft SharePoint 2013, 2016 and Office 365. So far, over 8,000 organizations worldwide have chosen to enhance their SharePoint deployment with products, solutions, and services from Bamboo. Find us at bamboosolutions.com or twitter.com/BambooNation. Bamboo Solutions is a global brand of SharePointXperts, LLC.

