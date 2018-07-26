Bamboo Solutions SharePoint 2019 Public Preview

RESTON, Va., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Solutions, a leading provider of SharePoint apps and web parts, is excited to announce that public preview versions of its products are now available for use on SharePoint 2019. Following Microsoft's announcement of its SharePoint 2019 Public Preview, Bamboo has been performing build verification testing of its award-winning products on the new 2019 platform.

Customers can now download and test all Bamboo apps and web parts (including Knowledge Management, Workflow Conductor, and Project Management Central) in SharePoint 2019 Preview installations. Bamboo recommends that testing occur in non-production environments during the Public Preview in accordance with Microsoft license and use policies.

"With the Preview release of SharePoint 2019, we see an ongoing commitment from Microsoft to support trends in team collaboration and for new and innovative hybrid environments, something we are seeing across our Bamboo install base," said Rob Manfredi, President of Bamboo Solutions.

"This Preview release demonstrates we will be ready for SharePoint 2019 on day one of the Microsoft launch. We want to engage with customers so we can gather and incorporate feedback prior to go-live," said Jeff Webb, CTO of Bamboo Solutions. "Our testing shows SharePoint 2019 to be a high-quality release that is remarkably stable. This release delivers great performance and removes SharePoint annoyances – we're very excited about 2019."

As part of this release, Bamboo is also announcing that current customers still on SharePoint 2010 will go on services-led support starting January 2019. These customers will have their maintenance renewal value move to consulting service hours through the My SharePointXperts program. "At this point, SharePoint 2010 customers are better served with support from SharePoint consultants for issues that arise," continued Mr. Manfredi. "We are excited to help customers move to a current version of SharePoint so they may take advantage of new features and a more stable platform."

About Bamboo Solutions

Bamboo Solutions is a leading provider of enterprise-class software applications and services designed to extend the native capabilities of Microsoft SharePoint 2013, 2016, 2019, and Office 365. So far, over 8,000 organizations worldwide have chosen to enhance their SharePoint deployment with apps, web parts, products, solutions, and services from Bamboo. Find us at bamboosolutions.com or twitter.com/BambooNation. Bamboo Solutions is a global brand of SharePointXperts, LLC.

SOURCE Bamboo Solutions

Related Links

http://www.bamboosolutions.com

