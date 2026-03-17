BambooBox Announces $6.6 Million to Build the Managed ABM Operating System for Enterprise Revenue Teams

Led by former Capillary CRO Ankur Saigal, BambooBox is building the Managed ABM Operating System, an emerging category designed to embed AI, strategy, and execution directly into enterprise revenue teams.

The company has raised a total of $6.6 million led by Peak XV's Surge, with participation from US-based investors, to accelerate global expansion and product innovation.

BANGALORE, India, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooBox, the Managed ABM Operating System for enterprise B2B teams, today announced it has raised a total of $6.6 million in funding led by Peak XV's Surge, with participation from Emergent Ventures, Arc180, Uncorrelated, HAF, and leading angel investors.

BambooBox Founders (PRNewsfoto/BambooBox)

The company is defining an emerging category: the Managed ABM Operating System. The shift comes at a time when enterprise ABM software adoption has surged, yet many organizations struggle to translate intent data and orchestration tools into measurable pipeline outcomes. BambooBox is built on the belief that the bottleneck in ABM is no longer technology, but execution. Its model combines AI-powered orchestration technology with forward-deployed ABM experts to close the gap between signals and revenue.

"This fundraise marks an important milestone for us, but more importantly, it validates our belief that Account Based Marketing is a go-to-market philosophy, not just a tech stack," said Ankur Saigal, Co-founder and CEO of BambooBox. "Over the last few years, we've worked closely with enterprise teams to build and run ABM programs that deliver real outcomes across acquisition, cross-sell, and expansion. With this capital, we will deepen our AI capabilities, scale our AI-Native ABM services globally, and help more enterprises unlock value from their existing GTM investments."

"We believe the next phase of ABM will be driven by execution excellence, not just software," said Anupam Rastogi, Managing Partner, Emergent Ventures. "BambooBox uniquely combines AI, proven playbooks, and forward-deployed ABM expertise to help enterprises unlock real value from their GTM investments. We are proud to back the team at this stage of their journey."

The ABM market has been dominated by software platforms with projections to grow to nearly $70BN as enterprises increasingly adopt personalized account-centric strategies. Enterprise buyers are now seeking partners who can translate signals into sustained revenue impact. BambooBox positions itself not as another ABM tool, but as the operating layer that sits on top of existing GTM stacks and drives coordinated account-level growth.

The company serves enterprise customers across India and the United States such as Airtel Business, Rootstock and LightMetrics and is investing in AI agents designed to automate research, personalization, and orchestration at scale.

About BambooBox

Founded by Ankur Saigal and Divyesh Dixit, BambooBox is a Bangalore and San Francisco–based B2B revenue company building a Managed ABM Operating System. Combining AI, ABM experts, and execution engines, it helps enterprises drive acquisition, cross-sell, and expansion, integrating seamlessly with existing CRM, marketing, and sales systems to deliver measurable outcomes globally.

Learn more at www.bamboobox.ai .

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SOURCE BambooBox