BambooHR and EasyLlama Partner to Deliver Built-in Compliance Training for Businesses Worldwide

DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR® , the easiest-to-use people platform for HR, payroll, and benefits, today announced the expansion of their compliance suite with the launch of BambooHR Compliance Training, powered by EasyLlama , giving small and medium-sized businesses integrated access to world-class compliance education. With over 300 courses offered in 10 languages, this new integration enables organizations to meet legal requirements, mitigate risk, and foster safer, more inclusive workplaces, all within BambooHR.

As global regulations expand, from OSHA and HIPAA to GDPR and the EU AI Act, small and mid-sized businesses are disproportionately vulnerable. According to Globalscape , Non-compliance costs businesses in the U.S. alone billions of dollars annually in fines, lawsuits, and lost productivity, with a single incident averaging nearly $15 million when legal fees and reputational damage are included. BambooHR Compliance Training expands BambooHR's compliance offering to level the playing field by giving every customer tools to protect themselves from reputational risk.

Customers are already seeing the benefits. "EasyLlama takes the headache out of compliance," said Emily Fieser, Director of Culture & Development at Natural Retreats. "I can send training invitations in minutes, track progress in real time, and rely on automatic reminders."

"The stakes for compliance have never been higher. Whether you're a five-person shop or a global company, staying ahead of regulatory expectations is critical," said Brian Crofts, Chief Product Officer at BambooHR. "BambooHR Compliance Training, powered by EasyLlama, makes it simple for our customers to protect their people, their reputation, and their future, at no extra cost."

EasyLlama's proven track record underscores the impact: in the past year alone, the company trained 1.7 million employees and delivered 2.7 million trainings across 5,700+ customers.

"Compliance training is one of the most universal pain points for HR teams," said Samuel Devyver, CEO of EasyLlama. "Our mission is to make training easy, engaging, and effective, so employees don't just check a box; they understand and apply what they've learned. By bringing EasyLlama's training natively into BambooHR, we're ensuring businesses everywhere can meet the necessary requirements while building stronger, safer workplace cultures."

BambooHR Compliance Training is fully integrated into the BambooHR platform, allowing HR teams to assign, track, and manage training directly from their dashboard with no extra logins or systems to juggle.

Access varies by plan:

Core: Harassment prevention training

Harassment prevention training Pro: 15-course bundle tailored by country

15-course bundle tailored by country Elite: Unlimited access to over 300 courses in 10 languages

To learn more about BambooHR's suite of compliance tools, including Compliance Training, powered by EasyLlama, visit: https://www.bamboohr.com/platform/compliance/

About BambooHR

BambooHR® is the leading HR software platform that sets people free to do great work™. Intuitively designed and user-friendly HR, payroll, and benefits administration in one unified ecosystem means less focus on process and more on growing what matters most—people.

With AI-powered insights and comprehensive reporting, HR leaders gain the data they need to craft strategies to enhance employee engagement and retention while effectively measuring success. Trusted by HR professionals in over 30,000 companies across 190 countries and 50 industries, BambooHR supports millions of users throughout their employee journey.

About EasyLlama

EasyLlama is an all-in-one compliance and learning platform helping companies reduce risk, protect their business, and increase employee productivity with AI-powered compliance and learning solutions. Our mission is to create safer and more productive workplaces where people are empowered to do their best work. More than 5,700 businesses trust EasyLlama to deliver engaging and effective learning experiences that are designed to match how people like to learn today. Learn easier with EasyLlama.

