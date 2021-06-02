BambooHR Announces New Strategic Marketplace Partners to Support Hybrid and Remote Work Needs

LINDON, Utah, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR , the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced the addition of four new marketplace partners that will enable customers to advance capabilities as companies continue to adjust flexible working models to accommodate remote and hybrid work.

The Marketplace currently has more than 80 partners and is designed to add value, streamline work, and set customers free to get more done with BambooHR. Native integrations are available from many companies for users to expand their HR capabilities with hiring and onboarding, people and culture, compensation and benefits and building their business.

"This is an exciting time for BambooHR customers with the addition of new marketplace partners," said Todd Grierson, senior director of business development and strategic initiatives at BambooHR. "We prioritize the full employee experience when identifying new partners for our marketplace. As our customers adjust their working models, we want to ensure that we're with them every step of the way supporting their journey with the latest technology innovations."

Video Interview Technology

BambooHR customers now have two new options for integrating one-way video interviews directly within an account.

Hireflix enables one-way video interviewing in BambooHR so users can save hundreds of hours, standardize pre-screening and make better hiring decisions, all with the most user-friendly and simple user interface both for the company and candidates. Hireflix plans are also the most affordable in the market and offer a free trial to fully test their system.

Spark Hire empowers users to send candidates one-way video interview invitations directly from BambooHR by updating a candidate's status. When an interview is completed, users can access it from BambooHR with a single click.

Performance and Engagement Technology

Leapsome enables managers and employees to work at their best with a range of performance management tools, including goal setting, real-time feedback and 360º reviews. CEOs and HR teams use Leapsome to create a continuous cycle of performance management and personalized learning that powers employee engagement and the success of their business. Leapsome offers integrations for BambooHR customers including performance and engagement management that automatically syncs on a daily basis.

Communications Technology

Pyn powers fast-growing companies that want to proactively drive their employee experience. With Pyn, users can automatically send employees helpful messages at key moments – from their first day on the job, to a promotion, to their last day – and everything in between. Employees receive messages via Slack or email. The integration with BambooHR supports auto-trigger communications, personalizing content, location-based timing of messages and auto-updating of distributions based on the latest information in BambooHR.

"We're delighted to have launched a native integration and be part of the BambooHR marketplace," said Antonio Gonzalez, CEO of Hireflix. "As the world goes remote, one-way video interviews are quickly becoming the standard for pre-screening talent and BambooHR is the perfect partner to help HR professionals get easier access to these critical tools."

All of the new marketplace partners available to customers immediately. To learn more visit: https://marketplace.bamboohr.com/

About BambooHR

With over 700 employees, 20,000 customers and over a million users worldwide, BambooHR is a leading and innovative platform for Human Resources in the SMB market. BambooHR's software makes it easy for HR professionals to collect, maintain, and analyze data, improve the way they hire talent, onboard new employees, manage compensation, and develop their company culture. It's designed to set organizations free to focus on what matters most—people. BambooHR's clients include innovators like Asana, Foursquare, Stance, and Reddit. BambooHR also hosts more than 30,000 HR professionals at its annual HR Virtual Summit . Recent recognition and awards include the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, Fortune's Top 50 Workplaces in Technology, a Best Small & Medium Workplace for the third consecutive year, Best Workplaces for Women , and Best Workplace for Millennials by Great Places to Work. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow us on Twitter at @bamboohr . Learn more on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE BambooHR LLC

Related Links

http://bamboohr.com

