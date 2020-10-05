BambooHR Announces Sixth-Annual Virtual HR Summit

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR , the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced the sixth-annual HR Virtual Summit, a two-day event designed to uplift the HR industry with sessions from industry experts, thought leaders, and visionaries. The event will feature keynote speakers such as Leslie Odom Jr. of Hamilton, Katie Sowers, the second woman to hold a full-time NFL coaching position, and Brad Rencher, CEO of BambooHR.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, October 8th for all attendees and Friday, October 9th, a first-ever BambooHR customer-focused day.

"We're delighted to offer another virtual event full of insights from HR and workplace experts about how to create amazing workplaces, and how that in turn creates better homes, communities, and families," said Brad Rencher, CEO of BambooHR. "This year more than ever, HR and business leaders are looking for guidance from and connection with others who understand their challenges. Together we can drive the evolution needed in 2020 and beyond to inspire great work."

Participants can register for the free event to earn SHRM and HRCI recertification credits. Over 60 presentations by some of the nation's foremost authors, industry experts, thought leaders, executives will share insight about how to uplevel transactional HR practices and drive great work within their organizations.

To register for the free event, visit: https://www.bamboohr.com/virtual/ .

About BambooHR

With over 600 employees, 19,000 customers and over a million users worldwide, BambooHR is a leading and innovative platform for Human Resources in the SMB market. BambooHR's software makes it easy for HR professionals to collect, maintain, and analyze data, improve the way they hire talent, onboard new employees, manage compensation, and develop their company culture. It's designed to set organizations free to focus on what matters most—people. BambooHR's clients include innovators like Asana, Foursquare, Stance, and Reddit. BambooHR also hosts more than 30,000 HR professionals at its annual HR Virtual Summit . Recent recognition and awards include the 2019 and 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, Fortune's Top 50 Workplaces in Technology, a Best Small & Medium Workplace for the third consecutive year, Best Workplaces for Women , and Best Workplace for Millennials by Great Places to Work. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow us on Twitter at @bamboohr . Learn more on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

