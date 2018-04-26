BambooHR Announces Winners of First Annual BambooHR Hero Awards

The first year of the awards was highly competitive, with applicant organizations from many countries, reflecting the common desire of human resources teams around the world to highlight the positive impact that they have on their organizations and colleagues. In their submissions, applicants for the BambooHR Hero Awards detailed their initiatives and programs in their respective categories. This year's winners represent various industries including technology, transportation, and non-profit organizations.

"We're so impressed with and inspired by our clients' stellar HR teams and their strategic programs," said Ben Peterson, CEO and co-founder of BambooHR. "We see tremendous positive impacts on their organizations and love recognizing their efforts and outcomes through our BambooHR Hero Awards."

The BambooHR Hero Awards honors customers and their excellence in HR in six categories. A total of seven winners were chosen for the six categories, with two winners for one category:

The Talent Acquisition award was presented to Element AI , an artificial intelligence company transforming AI research into real-world business applications headquartered in Montreal, Canada . This award recognizes a team that develops unique and effective methods of attracting the right candidates.

award was presented to an artificial intelligence company transforming AI research into real-world business applications headquartered in . This award recognizes a team that develops unique and effective methods of attracting the right candidates. The Reward and Recognition award was presented to New York -based CB Insights , a machine intelligence firm that predicts technology trends that gives companies the power to take control, make better decisions and capitalize on change. This award recognizes a team that creates effective methods of acknowledging employees for great work and uses meaningful rewards to engage them.

award was presented to -based , a machine intelligence firm that predicts technology trends that gives companies the power to take control, make better decisions and capitalize on change. This award recognizes a team that creates effective methods of acknowledging employees for great work and uses meaningful rewards to engage them. The Performance Management award was given to Titanium Transportation Group Inc. , a leading North American asset-based transportation and logistics service company headquartered in Ontario, Canada . This award recognizes a team that builds and manages impactful performance management programs to help employees perform at their best.

award was given to , a leading North American asset-based transportation and logistics service company headquartered in This award recognizes a team that builds and manages impactful performance management programs to help employees perform at their best. The High-Impact HR award was given to Left , a Canadian-based multinational media and technology company focused in mobile and internet-based businesses. The award recognizes general greatness in multiple human resources areas and development of particularly effective HR programs.

award was given to , a Canadian-based multinational media and technology company focused in mobile and internet-based businesses. The award recognizes general greatness in multiple human resources areas and development of particularly effective HR programs. The Culture award was given to Rainforest QA , the creator of an AI-powered crowdtesting platform based in San Francisco, California . This award recognizes a team that creates an exceptional, positive culture that consistently improves and motivates employees.

award was given to the creator of an AI-powered crowdtesting platform based in . This award recognizes a team that creates an exceptional, positive culture that consistently improves and motivates employees. The Onboarding award was presented to two companies: New Moms, a non-profit organization that focuses on providing housing and support for impoverished adolescent mothers in the Chicago area; and Salt Lake City -based Lucid, the parent company of two cloud-based visual productivity solutions: Lucidchart and Lucidpress. This award recognizes a team that integrates new employees into their organization smoothly and effectively.

"We're committed to ensuring new employees feel a part of the team and are set up for success from day one," said Kat Judd, VP of People Operations at Lucid. "We're honored to receive the Onboarding Hero Award and we're committed to continue to provide meaningful experiences to ensure new team members are proud to be associated with our brand."

"At Left, we believe culture is the DNA, the pulse, the heartbeat of a company, and we've built our HR programs around that underlying philosophy since day one," said Tracy McDonald, Director of Talent and Culture at Left. "It feels great to have the success of that 'people first' practice recognized by winning the High-Impact HR Award."

Finalists were selected based on the quality, impact and results of their programs. They were then interviewed by members of the BambooHR Hero Awards Committee. Winners in each category were selected based on the strength of their specific programs and passion for HR. Applications for the 2019 BambooHR Hero Awards will open on December 3, 2018. Visit the BambooHR Hero Awards page for more information on the winners and the submission process. For more information on the BambooHR Summit, please visit www.bamboohr.com/summit/.

