BambooHR Appoints Brad Rencher as CEO to Advance the Company Mission and Drive Growth

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR , the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced Brad Rencher as CEO. Co-founders Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders will focus on strategic oversight and direction as co-chairmen of the BambooHR board of directors.

Brad Rencher (PRNewsfoto/BambooHR)

"Today we continue building upon the BambooHR legacy of providing an exceptional customer experience as we bring Brad Rencher on as CEO to advance our mission to set people free to do great work," said Peterson, co-founder, and CEO of BambooHR. "BambooHR was founded on a philosophical shift that people who have meaningful and positive employee experiences can influence businesses to achieve better overall results."

"This philosophy has informed our approach with our team, our product, and our focus on the individual employee experience for our customers," said Sanders, co-founder and COO. "To further our commitment to our customers and team members, and continue our goal of creating great workplaces, we're calling in Brad's leadership skills and business experience to take our vision even further into the next decade."

Rencher most recently served as executive vice president and general manager of Adobe's Digital Experience business unit. He joined Adobe in 2009 through the acquisition of Omniture, and under his leadership, the Digital Experience business became one of the largest SaaS businesses, growing from $300 million to nearly $3 billion in under a decade. Rencher was the architect for the strategy and vision at the heart of the digital transformation that enabled brands to engage through more impactful customer experiences. As a member of Adobe's senior leadership team, Rencher led the digital experience business that contributed heavily to Adobe's overall business transformation, which recently ranked second in Harvard Business Review's The 2019 Transformation 20 list of highest-ranking new growth companies. Rencher also oversaw Adobe's $10 billion in acquisitions of Marketo, Magento, TubeMogul, Neolane and Demdex among others.

"BambooHR is leading a movement to create the kind of employee experiences that build stronger companies from the inside out," said Rencher. "The evolution of customer experience in the digital age throughout the past decade offers insights into BambooHR's mission to advance the employee experience. BambooHR is known for empowering its employees through its platform, as well as delivering simple solutions to do the same for its customers, and I am incredibly excited to serve both as CEO of the company." Brad is a firm believer in the correlation between exceptional employee and customer experiences, and that putting people first is the best way to achieve strong business results.

From recruitment and onboarding to performance management and employee engagement, the BambooHR cloud platform is a leading end-to-end system for the entire employee lifecycle for small to medium-sized businesses. Known for its workplace initiatives like paid-paid vacation, financial education support, and parenting classes, BambooHR leads today's employee experience evolution for its own employees and the company's 15,000 customers across 120 countries.

Brad Rencher

Brad served on Adobe's senior leadership team where he was responsible for the $3 billion Digital Experience business unit. Joining Adobe in 2009, Brad developed the business into the industry's fastest-growing Marketing Cloud and Experience Cloud solutions across the customer lifecycle for B2B and B2C companies worldwide. Under his direction, Adobe's Digital Experience business secured coveted industry analyst's leadership positions across 23 categories from web content management to digital marketing analytics and commerce and marketing cloud platforms. A frequent speaker on digital transformation and disruption, Brad has served as a member of Pluralsight's board of directors since December 2017.

Ben Peterson

Ben, along with co-founder Ryan Sanders, started BambooHR in 2008 with the clear intention to deliberately engineer a principled company that empowers people. This vision has positioned him as an industry thought leader in creating an award-winning employee culture. Ben's passion and focused efforts around supporting and enabling people to do their best are reflected in this year's Forbes Best Place to Work for Women, Best Workplace for Millennials, one of the 40 Best Workplaces in Technology, and many others. Ben's leadership focus on people as the cornerstone of BambooHR has driven output of exceptional and industry-leading growth.

Ryan Sanders

As co-founder of BambooHR, Ryan led daily operations of the business to create and further the company's innovative technology platform across 120 countries. His vision to enable small and growing companies to see the results of empowering employees resulted in BambooHR's award-winning products that include a robust human resource information system, applicant tracking, and performance management tools to manage and influence all aspects of the employee lifecycle. Ryan and BambooHR co-founder Ben Peterson's commitment to a strong work culture is evident in the implementation of paid-paid vacation and professional and personal education initiatives for BambooHR employees. Ryan's work secured the company's industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) and Glassdoor ratings, a reflection of his commitment to BambooHR customers and team members. His contributions are instrumental in BambooHR being recognized as industry leaders, most recently mentioned in the Forbes Cloud 100.

About BambooHR

With 500 employees, 15,000 customers and over a million users worldwide, BambooHR is a leading and innovative platform for Human Resources in the SMB market. BambooHR's software makes it easy for HR professionals to collect, maintain, and analyze data, improve the way they hire talent, onboard new employees, manage compensation, and develop their company culture. It's designed to set organizations free to focus on what matters most—people. BambooHR's clients include innovators like Asana, Foursquare, Stance, and Reddit. BambooHR also hosts more than 30,000 HR professionals at its annual HR Virtual Summit . Recent recognition and awards include the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100, Fortune's Top 50 Workplaces in Technology, a Best Small & Medium Workplace for the third consecutive year, Best Workplaces for Women, and Best Workplace for Millennials by Great Places to Work. The company recently announced its membership in the Google Cloud Technology Partner Program as a new integration partner, giving Google Cloud customers the ability to unite their Cloud Identity and HR solutions, simplify user lifecycle management, and improve security.

To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow us on Twitter at @bamboohr . Learn more on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE BambooHR

Related Links

https://www.bamboohr.com

