BambooHR Earns Sixth Great Place to Work Certification™

LINDON, Utah, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the sixth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at BambooHR and emphasizes the company's significant intention and thought into its employee experience. This year, 93% of employees said it's a great place to work – 34 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that BambooHR is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Over the last six years, the organization has recognized BambooHR as an outstanding workplace for women, parents, millennials and, most recently, was ranked as one of the top 10 best workplaces in technology among small and medium businesses.

In addition to unique benefits and perks like "paid vacation," financial wellness training, volunteer time off, and others, BambooHR offers a flexible work environment to support working parents and diverse lifestyles. BambooHR's values also inform its approach to hiring talent through processes like interview discrimination training and unbiased scoring. BambooHR believes people can do their best work when they're in an environment where they feel valued, a sense of belonging, and empowered. These ideals and programs support the creation of more diverse candidate pools.

"Employee experience isn't something we just talk about at BambooHR, it's been a core focus of our organization since its founding and something that truly sets the company apart," said Cassie Whitlock, Director of HR at BambooHR. "Our mission is to set people free to do great work and recognition like this is great validation that we are continuing to stay true to the values and mission that have been integral to our success so far."

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

