BambooHR Wins Comparably Awards for Best Places to Work in Salt Lake City

LINDON, Utah, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced it was recognized as a Best Place to Work in Salt Lake City by the 2021 Comparably Awards.

"At BambooHR we believe what's good for our employees is also good for our organization," said CEO Brad Rencher. "We're honored to receive this award from Comparably demonstrating BambooHR's commitment to creating a workplace that values work-life balance, career development and the overall employee experience."

The Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period from March 2020 to March 2021. Winners were determined based on a series of 50+ structured and comprehensive workplace questions in nearly 20 core culture categories, including: Compensation, Leadership, Professional Development, Work-Life Balance, and Perks & Benefits, to name a few.

"Our Best Places to Work in Salt Lake City highlights the top-rated companies in the region, according to employee feedback," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "The businesses on the list, like BambooHR, have maintained exceptional workplace cultures despite the challenges of the past year due to the pandemic."

About BambooHR

With over 800 employees, 20,000 customers and over a million users worldwide, BambooHR is a leading and innovative platform for Human Resources in the SMB market. BambooHR's software makes it easy for HR professionals to collect, maintain, and analyze data, improve the way they hire talent, onboard new employees, manage compensation, and develop their company culture. It's designed to set organizations free to focus on what matters most—people. BambooHR's clients include innovators like Asana, Foursquare, Stance, and Reddit. BambooHR also hosts more than 30,000 HR professionals at its annual HR Virtual Summit. Recent recognition and awards include the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, Fortune's Top 50 Workplaces in Technology, a Best Small & Medium Workplace for the third consecutive year, Best Workplaces for Women, and Best Workplace for Millennials by Great Places to Work. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow us on Twitter at @bamboohr. Learn more on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

