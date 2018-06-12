BambooHR Wins Entrepreneur of the Year® 2018 Utah Region Award

"With so many incredible companies in Utah, being recognized by EY is truly an honor," said Peterson. "Working with Ryan and exceptional people throughout the past 10 years has been profoundly rewarding. People matter most, and this focus is what has made BambooHR's success possible."

This recognition comes to the co-founders of BambooHR on the eve of its 10th anniversary. BambooHR has continued to grow steadily since it started and currently has over 10,000 customers, supporting over 1 million employees worldwide in more than 100 countries. In addition to this latest honor, BambooHR has received multiple awards and distinctions so far in 2018, including: Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology, PCMag's Best HR Software of 2018, Stevie Award for Sales and Customer Service and the Cloud Award for Best HR Software.

"Everything we've accomplished is because of our team. We've all worked hard on this journey, and to have that work recognized is incredibly humbling," said Sanders. "As we continue to focus on our shared goals and values, we look forward to providing even more innovation and value to HR professionals."

For more than 30 years, the Entrepreneur of the Year program has been at the forefront of identifying game-changing business leaders and celebrating American ingenuity. The program recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellent and extraordinary success in areas such as financial performance, innovation and commitment to their businesses and communities. The independent judging panel includes previous award winners, leading CEOs, private equity and venture capital investors, and other regional business luminaries.

Past winners have disrupted industries, created new product categories and successfully brought new innovation and technology to traditional industries. Such winners include Patrick Byrne of Overstock.com, Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company, Pierre Omidyar of eBay and Brandon Fugal of CBC Advisors.

About BambooHR

Serving more than 10,000 customers and supporting 1 million employees in over 100 countries, BambooHR is the leading provider of tools that power the strategic evolution of HR in small and medium businesses. BambooHR's cloud-based system is an intuitive, affordable way for growing companies to track and manage essential employee information in a personalized Human Resources Information System (HRIS). With BambooHR, HR managers have more time for meaningful work, executives get accurate, timely reports and employees can self-service their time off using a convenient mobile app. BambooHR's clients include innovators like Asana, Foursquare, Freshbooks, Stance, Reddit and Magnolia Market, among thousands of others worldwide. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow us on Twitter at @bamboohr.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

