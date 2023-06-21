Bamboos Market size is set to grow by USD 20.38 billion from 2022 to 2027, The increased demand for bamboo plates drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bamboos market size is forecast to increase by USD 20.38 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.45%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increased demand for bamboo plates, the increased online penetration of bamboo products, and the robust growth of the construction industry. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bamboos Market

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Anji Tianchi Bamboo and Wood Industry Co. Ltd., ANJI TIANZHEN BAMBOO FLOORING CO. LTD, Bamboo Australia, Bamboo Village Co. Ltd., Bamboo Vision, Bamboo Wood, Cali Bamboo LLC, CFF GmbH and Co. KG, dasso Group, EcoPlanet Bamboo Group, Fujian HeQiChang Bamboo Industrial Co. Ltd., Moso International B.V., Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd., Simply Bamboo PTY LTD, Smith and Fong Co., Teragren, Wild Fibres, Xiamen HBD Industry and Trade Co. Ltd., Xingli Bamboo Products Co., and SWICOFIL AG

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Bamboos Market - Segmentation Assessment

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (industrial products, furniture, raw material, shoots, and others), type (tropical, herbaceous, and temperate), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the industrial products segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to its unique properties and characteristics, bamboo has a wide range of industrial applications. owing to its strength, flexibility, and sustainability, it is mainly used in construction and architecture. Its high strength-to-weight ratio makes it an attractive material for eco-friendly construction. Furthermore, it can be used to make chairs, tables, beds, shelves, cabinets, and decorative elements. Bamboo furniture is highly durable and lightweight along with a natural aesthetic appeal. Bamboo pulp is appropriate for manufacturing writing paper, tissue paper, packaging materials, and other paper products. Due to its rapid growth and ability to regenerate quickly, bamboo is considered a sustainable alternative to wood pulp. Therefore, the increased demand for bamboo in different industries will have a favourable impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Bamboos Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increased demand for bamboo plates is notably driving market growth. In recent years, the popularity of bamboo plates has increased due to their eco-friendly and sustainable qualities. Customers are becoming more aware of the impact of their purchases and lifestyles on the environment. Thus, the demand for alternatives to single-use plastic and paper products is increasing. However, bamboo is renewable and biodegradable, which makes it ideal for individuals and businesses. Generally, it needs minimal water resources, pesticides, and fertilizers and can be harvested without destroying the plant, which makes it a sustainable choice. Moreover, bamboo plates are compostable and break down naturally over time, thereby decreasing waste and minimizing their impact on landfills. Therefore, they are a safer option than other materials such as certain plastics or melamine-based plates. Hence, the increasing demand for bamboo plates will have a favourable impact on the growth of the global bamboo market during the forecast period.

Major Trend

The growing demand for bamboo for furniture and interior design applications is an emerging trend shaping the market. Generally, bamboo is used for making furniture, such as chairs, tables, beds, and cabinets. It can also be used for decorative items such as lampshades and room dividers. With the increase in environmental awareness worldwide, there has been a shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly materials. However, bamboo requires minimal resources and no pesticides. Hence, it has become an attractive alternative to hardwood for making furniture. It is durable, attractive, and available in different styles and finishes. It can be easily transformed into different shapes and sizes, which enables versatile designs in furniture and interior design applications. Hence, the high demand for bamboo for interior design applications and furniture will drive the growth of the global bamboo market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The availability of bamboo limited to specific geographic regions is challenging market growth. Bamboo is mostly found in regions such as Africa, Asia and South America, where it thrives in specific climatic conditions. The limited geographic distribution of bamboo plants poses a major hindrance to their cultivation, thereby leading to the limited availability of bamboo resources. The scarcity of bamboo restricts the overall supply of raw bamboo materials needed by different industries and applications. Furthermore, this can increase the prices of bamboo and lead to supply chain issues, which will negatively affect the growth of industries that rely on bamboo. Thus, the limited availability of bamboo may prompt consumers and industries to turn to alternative materials, which, in turn, may impede the growth of the global bamboo market during the forecast period

What are the key data covered in this Bamboos Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bamboos market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the bamboos market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the bamboos market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bamboos market vendors

Related Reports:

The bamboo charcoal market size is expected to increase by USD 2.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.35% This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (water treatment, air and gas purification, food processing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The demand for natural charcoal, which is made from bamboo, is increasing globally, especially in developing countries.

The bamboo plate market size is expected to increase to USD 120.95 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%. This report extensively covers bamboo plate market segmentation by product (disposable and reusable) and geography (APAC, South America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global bamboo plate industry growth is the increase in the adoption of bamboo plates for online food catering.

Bamboos Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anji Tianchi Bamboo and Wood Industry Co. Ltd., ANJI TIANZHEN BAMBOO FLOORING CO. LTD, Bamboo Australia, Bamboo Village Co. Ltd., Bamboo Vision, Bamboo Wood, Cali Bamboo LLC, CFF GmbH and Co. KG, dasso Group, EcoPlanet Bamboo Group, Fujian HeQiChang Bamboo Industrial Co. Ltd., Moso International B.V., Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd., Simply Bamboo PTY LTD, Smith and Fong Co., Teragren, Wild Fibres, Xiamen HBD Industry and Trade Co. Ltd., Xingli Bamboo Products Co., and SWICOFIL AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

