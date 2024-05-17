Bamboos Market size is set to grow by USD 20.38 bn from 2023-2027, increased demand for bamboo plates to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bamboos market size is estimated to grow by USD 20.38 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download Free sample report in a minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bamboos Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Application (Industrial products, Furniture, Raw material, Shoots, and Others), Type (Tropical, Herbaceous, and Temperate), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Anji Tianchi Bamboo and Wood Industry Co. Ltd., ANJI TIANZHEN BAMBOO FLOORING CO. LTD, Bamboo Australia, Bamboo Village Co. Ltd., Bamboo vision, Bamboowood, Cali Bamboo LLC, CFF GmbH and Co. KG, dasso Group, EcoPlanet Bamboo Group, Fujian HeQiChang Bamboo Industrial Co. Ltd., Moso International B.V., Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd., Simply Bamboo PTY LTD, Smith and Fong Co., Teragren, Wild Fibres, Xiamen HBD Industry and Trade Co. Ltd., Xingli Bamboo Products Co., and SWICOFIL AG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Bamboo, a fast-growing grass, is a versatile and eco-friendly resource with numerous applications. In the market, bamboo is widely used for furniture production, including chairs, tables, beds, and cabinets. It also finds use in decorative items like lampshades and room dividers. With increasing environmental consciousness, bamboo has emerged as an attractive alternative to hardwood in furniture and flooring. Its abundance in tropical regions makes it an industrial raw material for pulp and paper, board packaging, and construction. Bamboo is also used in landscaping, fencing, fishing rods, boats, and lightweight machinery tables. Additionally, bamboo is used as a wood substitute for charcoal production, medicinal products, handicrafts, and cottage industries. Harvesting bamboo is a seasonal process, with peak harvesting seasons and cultivators employing various bamboo cultivation methods.

Market Challenges

The global bamboo market is constrained by the limited availability of this versatile resource in regions with optimal climatic conditions for its growth. Primarily found in Asia , Africa , and South America , bamboo thrives in specific environments, making its cultivation and distribution challenging. This geographic restriction impacts various industries relying on bamboo as a raw material, leading to increased prices and supply chain disruptions. Bamboo serves as a wood substitute in numerous applications, including textiles, agricultural equipment, food, and construction materials. Its lightweight, sustainable, and renewable nature makes it a valuable alternative to cotton, synthetic fabrics, hardwoods, and timber substitutes. Additionally, bamboo is used in scaffolding, bamboo poles, edible bamboo shoots, amino acids, proteins, vitamins, and pulp and paper production. Furthermore, bamboo is employed in the manufacturing of masks, personal care and hygiene items, carbon dioxide and oxygen production, and architectural designs for its aesthetic appeal. Despite its numerous benefits, the bamboo industry faces challenges due to its restricted availability and the resulting supply chain issues.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Buy Report

Segment Overview

This bamboos market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Industrial products

1.2 Furniture

1.3 Raw material

1.4 Shoots

1.5 Others Type 2.1 Tropical

2.2 Herbaceous

2.3 Temperate Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Industrial products- The bamboo industry encompasses a diverse range of applications, making it a valuable alternative to traditional raw materials like cotton and synthetic fabrics, as well as hardwoods. Bamboo's unique properties, including its strength, flexibility, and sustainability, position it as an ideal wood substitute in various sectors. In construction and architecture, bamboo is utilized for scaffolding, bamboo poles, and structural components, offering eco-friendly solutions for timber substitutes. The bamboo industry also caters to the production of bamboo products, such as furniture and interior design items, which are renowned for their durability and natural aesthetic appeal. Bamboo is a multi-purpose forest product, with applications extending to agricultural equipment, food, weaponry, processed bamboo, bamboo edible shoots, and raw bamboo. Additionally, bamboo is used in pulp and paper production, handicrafts, cottage industries, personal care, hygiene items, masks, carbon dioxide and oxygen production, and lightweight transportation materials. Bamboo's fast growth rate, lightweight nature, and versatility contribute to its widespread use as a wood substitution in industries, reducing deforestation and promoting sustainable practices. Despite the increasing demand for bamboo, bamboo farming and bamboo plantations remain essential for ensuring a steady supply of raw materials for the bamboo industry.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2023-2027) and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

During peak harvesting seasons, cultivators across the globe focus on bamboo cultivations. The harvested bamboo undergoes various processes, transforming it into valuable products. As a wood substitute, bamboo is extensively used in furniture, hardwood flooring, decking, and other applications. Its lightweight nature makes it an ideal choice for pulp and paper production. In the realm of agriculture, bamboo serves as a crucial component in food production and weaponry. Processed bamboo, including bamboo edible shoots and raw bamboo, is a significant contributor to the market. Bamboo's versatility extends to pulp and paper, landscaping, construction, and architectural designs, offering aesthetic appeal despite harsh weather conditions and natural disasters. Transportation and the replacement of hardwood in various industries further fuel the market's growth.

Market Research Overview

The Bamboo Market encompasses a diverse range of products derived from the versatile Bamboo plant. These include flooring, furniture, musical instruments, textiles, and even construction materials. Harvested sustainably, Bamboo offers numerous benefits such as durability, strength, and eco-friendliness. Its seeds are also used in various culinary applications. The production process involves cutting, treating, and shaping the bamboo to create the desired products. The market for these items is growing steadily due to increasing awareness of sustainable living and the unique properties of bamboo. The industry is also driven by the demand for cost-effective and aesthetically pleasing alternatives to traditional materials.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Industrial Products



Furniture



Raw Material



Shoots



Others

Type

Tropical



Herbaceous



Temperate

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio