Bamboos Market size to increase by USD 20.38 billion between 2022 to 2027, APAC accounts for 50% of the global market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The bamboos market is expected to grow by USD 20.38 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increased demand for bamboo plates is notably driving the bamboo market. However, factors such as the availability of bamboo limited to specific geographic regions may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (industrial products, furniture, raw material, shoots, and others), type (tropical, herbaceous, and temperate), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). View PDF Sample.

Market Report Coverage Details Page number 149 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the bamboos market incluidng Anji Tianchi Bamboo and Wood Industry Co. Ltd., ANJI TIANZHEN BAMBOO FLOORING CO. LTD, Bamboo Australia, Bamboo Village Co. Ltd., Bamboo vision, Bamboowood, Cali Bamboo LLC, CFF GmbH and Co. KG, dasso Group, EcoPlanet Bamboo Group, Fujian HeQiChang Bamboo Industrial Co. Ltd., Moso International B.V., Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd., Simply Bamboo PTY LTD, Smith and Fong Co., Teragren, Wild Fibres, Xiamen HBD Industry and Trade Co. Ltd., Xingli Bamboo Products Co., and SWICOFIL AG. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, View PDF Sample

Bamboo Australia: The company offers bamboo products such as a wide range of sustainable and eco-friendly bamboo-based materials, including flooring, decking, and furniture. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

The market share growth by the industrial products segment is significant during the forecast period. There is an increasing adoption of bamboo for the production of furniture and interior design items such as chairs, tables, beds, shelves, cabinets, and decorative elements. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

APAC accounts for 50% of the market growth during the forecast period. One of the main factors that is fuelling the market growth in APAC is the rising demand for bamboo products driven by increased sustainability awareness and the versatility of bamboo. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

The bamboo market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by a surge in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products across various industries. Bamboo, known for its versatility and sustainability, has become a favored choice for consumers and businesses alike. Industry players are capitalizing on the abundant bamboo resources and skilled labor to innovate and expand their product offerings.

The market encompasses various segments, including furniture applications, raw materials, industrial applications, and shoots. Bamboo cultivation plays a crucial role in meeting the growing demand for bamboo products, with different bamboo species cultivated in bamboo plantations worldwide. However, challenges such as labor force migration, supply disruptions, and cultivation interruptions, including peak harvesting disruptions, have impacted the industry's growth prospects.

The COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated these challenges, leading to disruptions in production capacities and distribution channels. Small-scale businesses bore the brunt of these disruptions, facing destruction and struggling to recover. However, amidst these challenges, consumer awareness regarding eco-friendly and sustainable products has increased, driving demand for bamboo-based solutions.

To address the evolving market dynamics, industry players are focusing on innovation to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and develop personalized products. Bamboo's tensile strength and appearance make it an ideal wood substitute in construction activities, catering to the rising demand for residential construction. Additionally, the growing demand for bamboo shoots, known for their nutrition-rich profile containing amino acids, proteins, and vitamins, has fueled the bamboo shoots segment.

In response to changing consumer preferences, distribution channels have expanded to include both online and offline platforms. E-commerce sectors and third-party e-commerce portals have become vital in reaching a broader consumer base. Regional offices facilitate efficient distribution and revenue share among industry players.

Furthermore, woven and crocheted furniture made from bamboo are witnessing increasing demand due to their durability and eco-friendliness. These factors contribute to the overall growth and sustainability of the global bamboo industry, driving construction activities and meeting the demand for sustainable products.

In conclusion, the bamboo market presents numerous opportunities for growth, albeit accompanied by challenges. By leveraging bamboo's inherent properties, along with innovation and strategic partnerships, industry players can overcome obstacles and capitalize on the rising demand for sustainable solutions. View Free PDF Sample Report

