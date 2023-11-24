Bamboos Market to increase by USD 20.38 billion between 2022 to 2027; APAC accounts for 50% of the global market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bamboos market is expected to grow by USD 20.38 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increased demand for bamboo plates is notably driving the bamboo market. However, factors such as the availability of bamboo limited to specific geographic regions may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (industrial products, furniture, raw material, shoots, and others), type (tropical, herbaceous, and temperate), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the bamboos market incluidng Anji Tianchi Bamboo and Wood Industry Co. Ltd., ANJI TIANZHEN BAMBOO FLOORING CO. LTD, Bamboo Australia, Bamboo Village Co. Ltd., Bamboo vision, Bamboowood, Cali Bamboo LLC, CFF GmbH and Co. KG, dasso Group, EcoPlanet Bamboo Group, Fujian HeQiChang Bamboo Industrial Co. Ltd., Moso International B.V., Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd., Simply Bamboo PTY LTD, Smith and Fong Co., Teragren, Wild Fibres, Xiamen HBD Industry and Trade Co. Ltd., Xingli Bamboo Products Co., and SWICOFIL AG. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Bamboos Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Bamboo Australia: The company offers bamboo products such as a wide range of sustainable and eco-friendly bamboo-based materials, including flooring, decking, and furniture.

Bamboos Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The market share growth by the industrial products segment is significant during the forecast period. There is an increasing adoption of bamboo for the production of furniture and interior design items such as chairs, tables, beds, shelves, cabinets, and decorative elements. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

is significant during the forecast period. There is an increasing adoption of bamboo for the production of furniture and interior design items such as chairs, tables, beds, shelves, cabinets, and decorative elements. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period. Type

Geography

APAC accounts for 50% of the market growth during the forecast period. One of the main factors that is fuelling the market growth in APAC is the rising demand for bamboo products driven by increased sustainability awareness and the versatility of bamboo. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Bamboos Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist bamboos market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bamboos market growth size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bamboos market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of bamboos market companies

Bamboos Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

