Bamboos Market to increase by USD 20.38 billion between 2022 to 2027; APAC accounts for 50% of the global market growth - Technavio

24 Nov, 2023, 01:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bamboos market is expected to grow by USD 20.38 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of  5.45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increased demand for bamboo plates is notably driving the bamboo market. However, factors such as the availability of bamboo limited to specific geographic regions may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (industrial products, furniture, raw material, shoots, and others), type (tropical, herbaceous, and temperate), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the bamboos market incluidng  Anji Tianchi Bamboo and Wood Industry Co. Ltd., ANJI TIANZHEN BAMBOO FLOORING CO. LTD, Bamboo Australia, Bamboo Village Co. Ltd., Bamboo vision, Bamboowood, Cali Bamboo LLC, CFF GmbH and Co. KG, dasso Group, EcoPlanet Bamboo Group, Fujian HeQiChang Bamboo Industrial Co. Ltd., Moso International B.V., Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd., Simply Bamboo PTY LTD, Smith and Fong Co., Teragren, Wild Fibres, Xiamen HBD Industry and Trade Co. Ltd., Xingli Bamboo Products Co., and SWICOFIL AG. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bamboos Market 2023-2027
Bamboos Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Bamboo Australia: The company offers bamboo products such as a wide range of sustainable and eco-friendly bamboo-based materials, including flooring, decking, and furniture.

Bamboos Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

  • The market share growth by the industrial products segment is significant during the forecast period. There is an increasing adoption of bamboo for the production of furniture and interior design items such as chairs, tables, beds, shelves, cabinets, and decorative elements. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.
  • Type

Geography 

  • APAC accounts for 50% of the market growth during the forecast period. One of the main factors that is fuelling the market growth in APAC is the rising demand for bamboo products driven by increased sustainability awareness and the versatility of bamboo. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Bamboos Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist bamboos market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the bamboos market growth size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the bamboos market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of bamboos market companies

Bamboos Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 20.38 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.23

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

